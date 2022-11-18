ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrest (11/21/22–11/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Lost Dog Found Dodging Traffic on I-80 Near Cheyenne

A dog and his owner are together again after the lost pup was found running through traffic on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says her department was notified about the dog around 11:43 a.m. Saturday after a concerned individual spotted the blue heeler standing in the median near the Port of Entry and called it in.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Larimer County Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting that happened in Berthoud early on Monday morning is under investigation, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started at 12:18 a.m. near Highway 57 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arrangements (11/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

3 drug and gun offenders sentenced in Cheyenne

Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl last week, sentenced Trot Michael Painter, 26, of Cheyenne, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Painter was sentenced to 44 months in prison with three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. The crime was...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Oxy Bust Leads to 44 Months in Federal Prison for Cheyenne Man

A 26-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office says. According to a criminal complaint, Troy Michael Painter was pulled over on March 2, 2022, in the area of S. Greeley Highway and Julianna Road for a vehicle registration violation.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Zip Tie/Sex Trafficking Rumors

Cheyenne Police say there is no evidence that local women are being targeted for sex trafficking by having zip ties attached to their vehicles. Rumors to that effect have been posted on social media in recent days. Townsquare Media on Friday contact Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas asking about those rumors.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Cheyenne man dies on I-80 after colliding with commercial truck

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause of a crash that killed a Cheyenne man this week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Wednesday. At 4:19 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at mile marker 375 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to a news release.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade

Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Man fatally shot by Greeley police in standoff identified

The Weld County Coroner has identified a man, who was shot and killed by Greeley police in a standoff earlier this month. He is 33-year-old Benjamin Weise. Weise charged at officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a residence in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of East 20th Street last week. Deputies fired multiple rounds, killing him. Police said Weise was wanted in Evans for failing to register as a sex offender. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police ID Suspect in String of Car Break-Ins

The Cheyenne Police Department says the suspect has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to have burglarized multiple vehicles at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. According to a department Facebook post, the break-ins occurred in the hospital's main parking garage...
CHEYENNE, WY
