Man charged with punching liquor store clerk before hit-and-run, pursuit with deputies
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says a man punched a liquor store clerk, crashed into an occupied vehicle, and fled from deputies in a work van before being arrested on foot Friday afternoon in south Cheyenne. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44, heard three felony and seven...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrest (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Lost Dog Found Dodging Traffic on I-80 Near Cheyenne
A dog and his owner are together again after the lost pup was found running through traffic on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says her department was notified about the dog around 11:43 a.m. Saturday after a concerned individual spotted the blue heeler standing in the median near the Port of Entry and called it in.
Larimer County Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation
An officer-involved shooting that happened in Berthoud early on Monday morning is under investigation, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started at 12:18 a.m. near Highway 57 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle.
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Cheyenne Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the CPD Facebook page:. Channel 9 News was at the club where the killings occurred after the shootings, where residents...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arrangements (11/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44 –...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Armed man shot, killed by deputies during traffic stop
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
3 drug and gun offenders sentenced in Cheyenne
Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl last week, sentenced Trot Michael Painter, 26, of Cheyenne, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Painter was sentenced to 44 months in prison with three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. The crime was...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
Oxy Bust Leads to 44 Months in Federal Prison for Cheyenne Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office says. According to a criminal complaint, Troy Michael Painter was pulled over on March 2, 2022, in the area of S. Greeley Highway and Julianna Road for a vehicle registration violation.
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Zip Tie/Sex Trafficking Rumors
Cheyenne Police say there is no evidence that local women are being targeted for sex trafficking by having zip ties attached to their vehicles. Rumors to that effect have been posted on social media in recent days. Townsquare Media on Friday contact Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas asking about those rumors.
svinews.com
Cheyenne man dies on I-80 after colliding with commercial truck
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause of a crash that killed a Cheyenne man this week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Wednesday. At 4:19 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at mile marker 375 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to a news release.
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade
Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
1310kfka.com
Man fatally shot by Greeley police in standoff identified
The Weld County Coroner has identified a man, who was shot and killed by Greeley police in a standoff earlier this month. He is 33-year-old Benjamin Weise. Weise charged at officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a residence in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of East 20th Street last week. Deputies fired multiple rounds, killing him. Police said Weise was wanted in Evans for failing to register as a sex offender. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police ID Suspect in String of Car Break-Ins
The Cheyenne Police Department says the suspect has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to have burglarized multiple vehicles at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. According to a department Facebook post, the break-ins occurred in the hospital's main parking garage...
