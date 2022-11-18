ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 11: From elite to streamable

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off.

But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.

That’s what these rankings will help with: A look at the elite, solid, and streamable options that could win you some virtual games in your league.

Let’s break down the Week 11 D/ST tiers:

Elite

1. New England Patriots (vs. Jets)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (at Colts)

3. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Panthers)

4. San Francisco 49ers (at Cardinals)

5. Buffalo Bills (vs. Browns)

All five are must-starts this week with these juicy matchups. The Bills’ D would have been No. 1 if they played in the snow.

Solid

6. Denver Broncos (vs. Raiders)

7. New York Jets (at Patriots)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (at Steelers)

9. New Orleans Saints (vs. Rams)

10. Dallas Cowboys (at Vikings)

A little nervous about the Cowboys against that Vikings offense, but still, they’re good.

Streaming options

11. Washington Commanders (at Texans)

12. New York Giants (vs. Lions)

13. Los Angeles Rams (at Saints)

Good matchups, especially that Commanders game against the Texans.

Throw a dart if you're desperate

Chicago Bears (at Falcons)

Las Vegas Raiders (at Broncos)

Maybe the Falcons’ offense isn’t great? Maybe Russell Wilson will continue to struggle?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

