Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 11: From elite to streamable

You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off.

But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.

That’s what these rankings will help with: A look at the elite, solid, and streamable options that could win you some virtual games in your league.

Let’s break down the Week 11 D/ST tiers:

Elite

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

1. New England Patriots (vs. Jets)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (at Colts)

3. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Panthers)

4. San Francisco 49ers (at Cardinals)

5. Buffalo Bills (vs. Browns)

All five are must-starts this week with these juicy matchups. The Bills’ D would have been No. 1 if they played in the snow.

Solid

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

6. Denver Broncos (vs. Raiders)

7. New York Jets (at Patriots)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (at Steelers)

9. New Orleans Saints (vs. Rams)

10. Dallas Cowboys (at Vikings)

A little nervous about the Cowboys against that Vikings offense, but still, they’re good.

Streaming options

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

11. Washington Commanders (at Texans)

12. New York Giants (vs. Lions)

13. Los Angeles Rams (at Saints)

Good matchups, especially that Commanders game against the Texans.

Throw a dart if you're desperate

Chicago Bears (at Falcons)

Las Vegas Raiders (at Broncos)

Maybe the Falcons’ offense isn’t great? Maybe Russell Wilson will continue to struggle?