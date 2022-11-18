33 (more) of the funniest tweets ever written

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wrote this back in 2020, but given what’s going on with Twitter these days, we felt like it was the perfect time to update it.

Many of us are under quarantine currently, and with the hours stretching to days and days to weeks, we’re all looking for ways to keep entertained. One way I personally am doing that is to go back and read old, funny tweets that make me giggle.

I do this because it’s something to do, the tweets are humorous, and the fleeting moment of happiness they give me puts at bay, if only for a moment, the impending sense of dread and doom that otherwise lingers around me, constantly, like a fog.

ANYWAY, we already listed some funny tweets earlier this month. You should go check those out too. And here are some more. Enjoy!

1. Mr. Peanut