What to do with your mums now that cooler weather has arrived in NJ
Every autumn, mums take over front porches across the Garden State. Normally you start to see them at the beginning of October through the end of November. But once holiday decorations start to go up, what should you do with those colorful fall flowers? This is something we think about every year with our potted mums.
wrnjradio.com
Winter trout stocking is this Monday and Tuesday
NEW JERSEY – Winter trout stocking will take place on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife will stock approximately 4,500 two-year old Rainbow Trout, averaging 14-18 inches in 18 ponds and lakes prior to Thanksgiving. All winter-stocked waters can be fished as soon as they are stocked.
Bitter cold start to the workweek in New Jersey
Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says to prepare for the coldest temperatures of the season during the Monday morning commute.
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Friday NJ weather: Breezy and cold, snow/rain showers possible
You may find yourself reaching for a heavy coat, hat, and gloves this weekend. Yes, that's the kind of chill we're expecting. The temperatures in the forecast would be totally typical in the dead of winter, in late January. But here in mid-November, we are going to run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the next four days (at least).
Cold and sunny over the weekend in New Jersey with temperatures in the low-40s
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Dave Curren says it will be a sunny but cold weekend in New Jersey.
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 2
As you know, I'm a bit of a cheesesteak aficionado. At least in my own head. Either way, I love a good cheesesteak AND pizza. Some places have figured out the magic of combining the two. MMMMM. Delicious. When I brought this up on the air, our lines were flooded...
This is the weirdest favorite Thanksgiving food in NJ
It's not often you hear the words weird and Thanksgiving in the same sentence, but we're about to shatter that habit. We're going to tell you the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in New Jersey. The determination of the weirdest favorite for Thanksgiving here in the Garden State was made by the...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Oh What Fun! NJIB Presents the Epic New Jersey Holiday Events Round Up
It’s the most magical time of the year in New Jersey! Get out your calendars! The holiday season is approaching and there’s plenty to do until the end of 2022. Whether it’s a festival of trees, a drive-thru light show, an outdoor Winter Wonderland, or holidays lights at the zoo..there’s something for everyone this season. And yes, this will be updated frequently when events are posted.. Please note: Events are listed in date order and some require tickets.
Experts call this the absolute best foodie restaurant in NJ
We are the undisputed champions of food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question that. We love to hear about the Garden State's best, and when foodies are crowning a restaurant, we all want to hear more. New Jersey is home to some of the most...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Snow flurries possible on unseasonably cold day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will pass through the region Friday, keeping unseasonably cold conditions for the area. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or flurries. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
News 12
Guide: Christmas Tree Farms in New Jersey
Looking for the perfect tree this holiday season? Here is a list of Christmas tree farms across New Jersey. Call ahead or check with each farm as schedules fluctuate. Please follow health and safety guidelines. Before heading to the farm, you should know what type of Christmas tree you are...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
This Beloved Ocean Twp. Bar and Grill is Closing After 30 Years
Looks like that's a wrap for another beloved local restaurant in Monmouth County. Main Street Bar & Grill, located at 735 Route 35 in Ocean Township is set to permanently close its doors by the end of this year, according to NJ.com. They'd been in business for nearly 30 years.
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
hobokengirl.com
This Pitbull Is Looking To Be Adopted Into a North Jersey Home
Meet Columbia, a sweet and eager-to-learn Pitbull. This pup is looking to find her forever home in the North Jersey area. Columbia was rescued from a neglectful home and is looking for a new, loving family to make memories with. So for anyone looking to adopt a Pitbull in the North Jersey area, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn more about Columbia and how to adopt her from Liberty Humane Society.
Cat Country 107.3
