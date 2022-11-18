On Thursday, investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI and investigators with the district attorney’s office and McMinnville Police executed a search warrant at 255 Spring Valley Rd in McMinnville. This is the residence of Paul Thomas Inman and Troy Craven. Those two men along with Ricky Lawson were all arrested on multiple drug charges. LSD, Meth and Marijuana were recovered from the residence.

