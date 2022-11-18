Read full article on original website
Decherd Police Investigating Stolen Classic Truck
The Decherd Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle, a 1967 green pick-up truck. It appears to be a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome wheels and dark tinted windows was spotted on video hauling the truck away. If you recognize this vehicle, please contact Franklin County Communications...
Man found shot in Franklin County home, pronounced dead at hospital
An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a burglary call led to the discovery of a shooting victim Sunday afternoon.
Man charged after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road
Metro Police have charged a man after Friday afternoon's deadly shooting of Arthur Henderson at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.
Man charged after accused of shooting, killing man at apartment complex in Nashville
Metro police have charged a 38-year-old man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.
LSD and more located during Warren County Drug Bust
On Thursday, investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI and investigators with the district attorney’s office and McMinnville Police executed a search warrant at 255 Spring Valley Rd in McMinnville. This is the residence of Paul Thomas Inman and Troy Craven. Those two men along with Ricky Lawson were all arrested on multiple drug charges. LSD, Meth and Marijuana were recovered from the residence.
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
Cannon County Corrections Officer Arrested
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
Man sentenced to 25 years after killing Nashville gym owner with hatchet in 2018
The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
Teens arrested after attempting to flee Metro police in stolen vehicle
A stolen vehicle has been recovered and two teenagers have been taken into custody following a police chase Thursday night.
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting -- which also led to a crash and a car fire -- in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
Metro police: Missing 69-year-old man found safe in Nashville
According to Metro police, 69-year-old James Merrell was found unharmed in Nashville and is being reunited with his family Saturday evening.
Berry Hill police seeking public’s help to find storage thief
Berry Hill police are asking for the public's help locating a thief who steals cars, license plates and tools.
Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting at East Nashville apartment complex
One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in East Nashville after a witness overheard two men arguing.
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one person injured.
High speed chase through Nashville ends with arrest
Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding.
31-Year-old Mother Fails to Pick-Up Daughter After School - Mother's Whereabouts are Unknown and Family has Reported Her as Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) When a 31-year-old woman failed to arrive at her daughter’s school to pick her up after class on Friday, her family became worried and phoned the Murfreesboro Police Department for help. Now, Eleni Kassa has officially been listed as a missing person. The young mother was last...
2 arrested in connection with May shooting that injured 10-year-old boy
Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex on May 14 that injured a 10-year-old boy.
