ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Target News

Decherd Police Investigating Stolen Classic Truck

The Decherd Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle, a 1967 green pick-up truck. It appears to be a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome wheels and dark tinted windows was spotted on video hauling the truck away. If you recognize this vehicle, please contact Franklin County Communications...
DECHERD, TN
On Target News

LSD and more located during Warren County Drug Bust

On Thursday, investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI and investigators with the district attorney’s office and McMinnville Police executed a search warrant at 255 Spring Valley Rd in McMinnville. This is the residence of Paul Thomas Inman and Troy Craven. Those two men along with Ricky Lawson were all arrested on multiple drug charges. LSD, Meth and Marijuana were recovered from the residence.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Cannon County Corrections Officer Arrested

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
CANNON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy