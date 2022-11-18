ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
vccs.edu

Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to Increase Food Access for Students Across the Commonwealth with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Investment

Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. Richmond, VA – (Nov. 21, 2022) The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has awarded $125,000 to the. Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help community colleges students secure resources to alleviate food, housing and other insecurities that stand in the way of their success.
peninsulachronicle.com

Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes

JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
NBC12

Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank. Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.
