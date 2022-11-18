Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Why Sprezza plans to serve a different kind of Italian food in Richmond
Angela Petruzzelli is about to open her dream Italian restaurant Sprezza in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
vccs.edu
Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to Increase Food Access for Students Across the Commonwealth with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Investment
Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. Richmond, VA – (Nov. 21, 2022) The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has awarded $125,000 to the. Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help community colleges students secure resources to alleviate food, housing and other insecurities that stand in the way of their success.
Teen hosts turkey giveaway in Richmond: 'Do something positive'
A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.
Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
Veterans to ride from Chesterfield County to Virginia War Memorial in annual Motorcycle Biker Rally
Residents are invited on Sunday, Nov. 20, to support veterans at the annual Chesterfield County Motorcycle Biker Rally.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
🎄’A Very RVA Christmas' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will lead off the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 3.
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
NBC12
Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank. Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.
13newsnow.com
A closer look at how Virginia's proposed history standards differ from the past
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly proposed history and social studies standards drew criticism from parents, teachers and even members of the Virginia Board of Education this week. The 53-page standards, proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outline what and when certain subjects are taught to Virginia students. In...
Cool sunshine to start the week
Cool high pressure will be dominant today giving a dry sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.
100,000 comic books featured at VA Comicon is 'day to let go' and 'have fun'
More than 100,000 comics were on display at the 37th VA Comicon at the Richmond Raceway Saturday, according to organizers.
New 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution facility to bring 745 new jobs to Caroline County
A $275 million investment in Caroline will bring a 1.2 million square-foot distribution facility and 745 new jobs to the county.
Cemetery sleuths make a shocking discovery in Virginia cornfield
Captain Griffin Foushee, a well-respected merchant and farmer, was killed in a fishing accident. The bachelor was hastily buried without a proper funeral.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Arrested After Killing Former Girlfriend, 3 Children In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. — Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(ATF) recently arrested a Waldorf man after he was charged with the murders of a mother and her three children in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Jonah Adams, 35, was identified as a suspect as he was involved in...
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
