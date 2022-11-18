ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
Oklahoma farmers face hits from drought, economy this year

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers took a double hit this year while dealing with the state's drought and the economy. Economic impacts like high diesel and fertilizer prices, as well as the lack of rain many parts of the state have experienced, created the perfect storm. "You have to understand the...
Local author releasing "Kaw Lake" horror novel this month

There’s a monster in Kaw Lake. Tribes of elves and orcs are roaming across Oklahoma. There’s a world of adventure with the Sooner State as the stage in local author Ethan Richards’ works, such as his “Dark Lord of Oklahoma” trilogy and his upcoming “Kaw Lake” paleo-thriller.
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
Oklahoma Faces Critical O-Negative Blood Supply Shortage

Oklahoma is facing a blood supply shortage and desperately needs donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says it’s lost hundreds of O negative blood units due to supply issues. “Blood, it's just the life blood of our hospital system,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager at the Oklahoma...
DOJ launches investigation into Oklahoma's mental health response

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it will launch an investigation into the state, Oklahoma City and the city's police department. The DOJ said it will be examining whether public officials and law enforcement discriminated against people experiencing a mental health crisis. The DOJ said...
Health experts warn Oklahomans of flu activity statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts are warning Oklahomans of the flu activity statewide. Flu season is in full swing in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most of the U.S. are seeing “high” to “very high” flu levels right now.
