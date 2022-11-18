Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Colorado Springs mass shooting victim moved to Colorado from Oklahoma, ABC News reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the five victims in the Colorado Springs mass shooting Saturday night was from Oklahoma, according to ABC News. Five people were killed and 25 were injured after a gunman began shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, ABC News reported. Daniel...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
publicradiotulsa.org
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announces football playoff sites for this week
By Christian Potts Photo of Tulsa Union vs. Owasso by David C. Fisher The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released times, dates and sites for the third weekend of the Oklahoma high school football playoffs on Saturday. And the selections turned a few heads, as several teams are ...
kgou.org
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmers face hits from drought, economy this year
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers took a double hit this year while dealing with the state's drought and the economy. Economic impacts like high diesel and fertilizer prices, as well as the lack of rain many parts of the state have experienced, created the perfect storm. "You have to understand the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures
Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state. On Wednesday, Oklahoma regulators proposed the nation’s first detailed rule to control temperatures during shipping, according to pharmacy experts. “This is a huge step,”...
Oklahoma lawyers team up to give away thousands of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
Oklahomans are thankful for the giving spirit of some local attorneys.
Journal Tribune
Local author releasing "Kaw Lake" horror novel this month
There’s a monster in Kaw Lake. Tribes of elves and orcs are roaming across Oklahoma. There’s a world of adventure with the Sooner State as the stage in local author Ethan Richards’ works, such as his “Dark Lord of Oklahoma” trilogy and his upcoming “Kaw Lake” paleo-thriller.
“Definite intent”: Email shows OTA purchased opposing domains
A newly released email suggests the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority may have expected criticism about the highly contested Access Oklahoma project.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Chocolate Fudge Swirled Iced Coffee
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a chocolate fudge swirled iced coffee. For the recipe, click here.
News On 6
Oklahoma Faces Critical O-Negative Blood Supply Shortage
Oklahoma is facing a blood supply shortage and desperately needs donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says it’s lost hundreds of O negative blood units due to supply issues. “Blood, it's just the life blood of our hospital system,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager at the Oklahoma...
kgou.org
Oklahoma online portal leads to influx of complaints to state education officials
A new reporting system launched in late October allows Oklahomans to report problems at schools. The new system has led to an increase in complaints, according to the State Department of Education. The new portal system, Awareity, allows anyone to report an issue in schools on a wide range of...
KOCO
DOJ launches investigation into Oklahoma's mental health response
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it will launch an investigation into the state, Oklahoma City and the city's police department. The DOJ said it will be examining whether public officials and law enforcement discriminated against people experiencing a mental health crisis. The DOJ said...
KOCO
Health experts warn Oklahomans of flu activity statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts are warning Oklahomans of the flu activity statewide. Flu season is in full swing in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most of the U.S. are seeing “high” to “very high” flu levels right now.
Comments / 0