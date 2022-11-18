Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Warns Polygon, Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Risk Crashing if Bitcoin Dumps
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning that a Bitcoin (BTC) dump would likely cause the price crash of Polygon (MATIC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM). The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,300 Twitter followers that he thinks Bitcoin is due for another dump to the price range of $10,000 to $14,000, potentially dragging down some layer-1 altcoins.
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Crash Unveils Ultimate BTC Bottom, Predicts Most Traders Will Be Caught off Guard
The crypto trader who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in 2018 is unveiling what he thinks is the king crypto’s absolute bottom. In a new strategy session, veteran trader Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that he believes Bitcoin has “very likely” established a bear market bottom when it printed a fresh 2022 low of $15,546.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum
The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
coinchapter.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) community to sell out Orbeon Protocol (ORBN ) presale
Meme coin holders have begun selling Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to participate in the Orbeon Protocol phase one presale. Orbeon Protocol is revolutionizing the venture capital industry and granting access to investors. Analysts anticipate the native token ORBN to rally. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has...
Motley Fool
Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?
The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Shopping Spree: Sam Bankman-Fried Bought Employees Homes In The Bahamas
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform being held responsible for the recent crash of the crypto market, once again found itself in the dark side of the news following a (not surprising!) discovery that involved its employees and advisors. In his attempt to help shed light on how the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Dives 8%, Why ETH Might Soon Test $1K
Ethereum started another decline below the $1,180 support against the US Dollar. ETH is down over 8% and there is a risk of a move towards the $1,000 support. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,180 and $1,170 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,150 and the...
dailyhodl.com
El Salvador’s President Announces Country Will Buy One Bitcoin Every Day, Calls FTX the ‘Opposite’ of BTC
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is still buying Bitcoin (BTC) despite ta crypto winter that’s seen the king crypto plunge by over 75% from all-time highs. On Twitter, Bukele recently made the announcement that his country will begin purchasing one BTC every day. “We are buying one Bitcoin every...
bitcoinist.com
Russia Passes A Bill To Legalize Crypto Mining And Its Sale
Probably, you may be familiar with the phrase “crypto is here to stay.” Despite the worse market climate, which shackled the spirit of many crypto investors, and law authorities’ move to further tighten crypto regulations on the heels of FTX, global interactions with cryptocurrencies continue to rise. For example, Russia, commonly known as an anti-crypto regime, has turned friendly with cryptocurrency with its new bill.
