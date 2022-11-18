ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP

On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Teammates react to Aaron Judge’s MVP Award

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild Baseball Fight Video

Asdrubal Cabrera was a sore loser during a baseball game in the Venezuelan league. Cabrera, who's a former MLB player, took issue with Carlos Castro after he hit a home run and watched it sail out of the park. After Castro flipped his bat, Cabrera came over and sucker-punched him in the face.
WASHINGTON STATE

