Fans of the Edmonton Oilers are hoping the 2022-23 season isn’t 2017-18 all over again. Remember back in 2016-17 when they took the Anaheim Ducks to Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal only to lose 2-1 in the deciding game? Many thought that they were a team on the rise and would bounce back with an even better year in 2017-18. Well, it didn’t materialize mainly due to a lack of focus. And this season’s version is reminding fans a bit of that team from five years ago when Todd McLellan was the head coach, Oscar Klefbom was healthy, Cam Talbot was the starting goalie and Pat Maroon was skating on Connor McDavid’s left side.

1 DAY AGO