BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Erik Karlsson
Very few players have been as good as Erik Karlsson to start the 2022-23 season. Many thought the San Jose Sharks defenseman was on the decline after a number of down seasons, but he is quickly proving that when healthy, he remains one of the games best. Through 19 games,...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Kraken, Sabres, Senators, Canucks, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Seattle Kraken intentionally scratched Shane Wright to send him down on a conditioning stint. What next? Meanwhile, expect the Buffalo Sabres and pending UFA Kyle Okposo to push conversations about a contract extension toward the end of the season. The Ottawa Senators and...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Lions' Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 11 studs and duds, following their 31-18 win over the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Already Have Winning Culture Under St. Louis
The Montreal Canadiens are ready to compete under head coach Martin St. Louis. They’re just not ready to win under both him and general manager Kent Hughes. That’s an important distinction to make. It should go without saying, but, until they are, they shouldn’t be ready to contend for so much as a playoff spot.
Detroit News
'Really happy': Red Wings finish trip in dominating fashion, beat Blue Jackets
Columbus, Ohio - The road trip didn't turn out great for the Red Wings, but it's fair to say it was good. The Red Wings ended their four-game trip Saturday with a convincing, 6-1 victory over the injury-decimated Columbus Blue Jackets. "Great" would have likely constituted six, or so, points...
The Hockey Writers
4 Canucks Defencemen Who Can Be Traded to the Senators
The Vancouver Canucks have an opportunity to offload a few of their highly paid defencemen as the Ottawa Senators are looking to add to their blue line. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted general manager Pierre Dorion said the club is very active in the trade market amid the team’s struggles. The Senators have a 6-9-1 record as their blue line continues to be one of their weak spots.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Lack of Focus Costing Them Games
Fans of the Edmonton Oilers are hoping the 2022-23 season isn’t 2017-18 all over again. Remember back in 2016-17 when they took the Anaheim Ducks to Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal only to lose 2-1 in the deciding game? Many thought that they were a team on the rise and would bounce back with an even better year in 2017-18. Well, it didn’t materialize mainly due to a lack of focus. And this season’s version is reminding fans a bit of that team from five years ago when Todd McLellan was the head coach, Oscar Klefbom was healthy, Cam Talbot was the starting goalie and Pat Maroon was skating on Connor McDavid’s left side.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Myers, Horvat, Schenn & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have shown interest in Tyler Myers. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have shown interest in Bo Horvat. Also, Luke Schenn is another player who the Canucks should receive a lot of trade calls for.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Kraken Fans Should Be Thankful For
The Seattle Kraken are approaching their second Thanksgiving as members of the NHL, and have a lot to be thankful for so far this year. For starters, they’re in a significantly better position both organizationally and in the standings than they were a year ago. Through 17 games last season, they were 4-12-1 with a minus-19 goal differential. Through 17 games this season, they’re 9-5-3 with a plus-8 goal differential.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Playing Above Their Contract Value
Entering the 2002-23 season, the Boston Bruins had some good contracts and some not-so-good contracts. Seventeen games into the season, the case could be made that every contract that the Bruins have on their books is a good one. However, after a deeper dive into the Black and Gold’s salary cap, there are some contracts that the Bruins are getting a lot of value with.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Postseason Plan, Matthews & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some thoughts about the Maple Leafs’ season thus far. In these thoughts, I’ll consider whether the Maple Leafs are better this season than last season. That seems to be a key question moving forward for this team.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Roslovic, Horvat & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets are finally enjoying life a little bit. Despite numerous injuries, they have put their best stretch of hockey together going 3-0-1 in their last four games. They also have plenty of home games upcoming to try and extend that. With that, welcome back to Blue Jackets...
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Gabe Vilardi Providing Scoring Depth in Breakout Season
Gabe Vilardi was the Los Angeles Kings’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, 11th overall. He immediately became one of the organization’s best prospects after the cupboard was barren for a few years. It’s been over five years since that draft, and a lot has changed, both for the Kings and Vilardi himself. So far this season, the 23-year-old has carved out an important role on the team, and it means a lot for both him and the organization moving forward.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Notes from Sabres Win: Matthews, Marner & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on takeaways from the 5-2 Maple Leafs’ win over the Buffalo Sabres last night. It was one of the first times this season that Toronto fans were not sitting on the edge of their chairs watching the game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Senators Can Fix Their Season
Two months ago, the Ottawa Senators were ready to book their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17. They were arguably the most successful team during the offseason, landing one of the most prized free agents in Claude Giroux and acquiring the hottest trade target in Alex DeBrincat for a relatively low cost of just a first-round pick. On top of their extremely talented core, the sky was the limit for 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are in very unfamiliar territory right now, as they sport a 7-10-3 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Unless they turn things around rapidly, they are in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Unfortunately for them, they also are trending in the wrong direction, as they have lost their last four games. If their struggles continue, they surely will be sellers at the trade deadline, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should consider doing business with them. Let’s now look at a few trade targets that could make sense for the Red Wings.
Lions Deliver Giant Beatdown, Stun New York, 31-18
The Detroit Lions have now won three consecutive games.
