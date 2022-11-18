Read full article on original website
thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
theadvocate.com
Betting line is out for LSU at Texas A&M: See what oddsmakers set for Tigers vs. Aggies
LSU hopes to continue its magical second half of the season with a trip to Texas A&M on Saturday night to close the regular season. The Tigers beat UAB 41-10 this week to extend their winning streak to five games, a stretch during which LSU has also covered the spread four out of five times.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
theadvocate.com
Film review: Jayden Daniels' big day and other observations from LSU's latest win
After LSU handled UAB in a 41-10 win, coach Brian Kelly talked proudly Saturday night about the team’s mental toughness. He discussed the Tigers’ growth in his first season and how they hold one another accountable, something he told the players in their pregame “mental edge” meeting he later wanted to tell the media.
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
theadvocate.com
Southern is back in control of the SWAC West race, thanks to two unlikely outcomes
Southern now has a second chance to take first place. Losses by Prairie View and Texas Southern on Saturday have reopened the door for the Jaguars to capture the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division with a victory in the 49th Bayou Classic next Saturday. To regain a shot at the...
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles. Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU struck first in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game
LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
theadvocate.com
Two upsets in the playoffs set stage for major local quarterfinal round games
High school football playoff games often are about human emotion and unexpected twists. Denham Springs proved those points with its 29-28 come-from-behind road victory over No. 8 Benton in Division I nonselect action Friday. With the win, the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
footballscoop.com
SEC coaches weigh in on NCAA Transfer Portal: 'It's OK to top off the gas tank' via the Portal
Regardless of what happens anywhere this weekend in the Southeastern Conference, or next weekend for that matter, defending College Football Playoff champion Georgia is going to face SEC West resident LSU in Atlanta Dec. 3 for the league title. It would be hard to present two more disparate pathways to...
lafourchegazette.com
Dugas out as Thibodaux head football coach
Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023. Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record. Dugas has been...
theadvocate.com
Carencro comeback nets win against Acadiana, quarterfinal berth
The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana in a Division I select regional-round playoff game on Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the...
theadvocate.com
Zachary is turning into a second-half team with their playoff win in the second round
Zachary High continued to work its late-game magic against West Monroe in Friday night’s nonselect Division I playoff game. The fifth-seeded Broncos trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, then rallied with three touchdowns to defeat the visiting Rebels 20-10. The win marked the fourth time in six...
theadvocate.com
A Lutcher sophomore lead the way for the Bulldogs for another playoff win
Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville. Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs. The performance was crucial...
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 12 in Acadiana area high school football
The Tigers’ quarterback put his team on his shoulders with 186 yards and four touchdowns rushing, in addition to passing for 67 yards and one touchdown in leading No. 28 Breaux Bridge to the quarterfinals. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic. The sophomore sensation was at it again in No. 1...
LSUSports.net
World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
