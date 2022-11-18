ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Alex Pereira’s sister Aline loses MMA debut at LFA 147

As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to MMA hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in the UFC, she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she would end up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch

The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33

Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February

Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Lewis vs. Spivac

*** BREAKING: UFC Vegas 65 headliner, Derrick Lewis, has been hospitalized last-minute — details here. ***. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back at the Apex later TODAY (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stage UFC Vegas 65. In the main event, Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac will collide in a hard-hitting affair. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event is a Light Heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me

Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
MMAmania.com

Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4

Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy