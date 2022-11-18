Read full article on original website
25-year-old UFC fighter scores incredible 3rd-round knockout with a spinning back kick to her opponent's jaw
Natalia Silva scored the knockout of the night when she beat Tereza Bleda with a spinning back kick to the face.
MMA Fighting
Video: Islambek Baktybek Uulu lands perfectly timed soccer kick knockout to win Octagon heavyweight title
Islambek Baktybek Uulu brought back a taste of Pride to Kazakhstan. In the main event of Octagon 37 in Almaty, Baktybek Uulu captured a heavyweight title with a blistering — and perfectly legal — soccer kick knockout of Vladimir Rudak. Watch the unbelievable finish above. Baktybek Uulu started...
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov dominates Patricky Freire to win Bellator lightweight championship
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky Freire to win the Bellator lightweight championship. Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky Freire via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–44, 50–44), at Bellator 288 on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. “Thank you so much, everybody. I don’t...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira’s sister Aline loses MMA debut at LFA 147
As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to MMA hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in the UFC, she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she would end up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
MMA Fighting
UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch
The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33
Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
Yardbarker
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Lewis vs. Spivac
*** BREAKING: UFC Vegas 65 headliner, Derrick Lewis, has been hospitalized last-minute — details here. ***. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back at the Apex later TODAY (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stage UFC Vegas 65. In the main event, Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac will collide in a hard-hitting affair. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event is a Light Heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
Fedor Emelianenko Set To Face Ryan Bader In Retirement Bout At Bellator 290 In February
MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will fight one final time, as he's set to take on Bellator heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, in a rematch at Bellator 290 on February 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California which also will air on CBS. CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse was the first to...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
Bellator President Scott Coker Says Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis Should be ‘Fighting for The Money They Deserve’
Ahead of the highly-anticipated Bellator 288 card on Friday night, Bellator MMA president Scott Coker took a moment to speak with ‘The Schmo’ on YouTube. During the conversation, ‘The Schmo’ asked Scott Coker about the altercation that occurred between Dillon Danis and Nate Diaz outside of Madison Square Garden on Saturday following UFC 281.
UFC Fight Night: How to watch Lewis vs. Spivac today (11-19-20) | TV, time and odds
UFC fans will get a special treat Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when highly-ranked fighters Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis takes on Serghei “Polar Bear” Spivac during another UFC Fight Night from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main cards starts at 4 p.m. ET. It...
MMAmania.com
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
BBC
Anthony Yarde: Light-heavyweight stops Stefani Koykov in three rounds to secure world title shot in January
Anthony Yarde knocked out Stefani Koykov in three rounds to secure a world title shot against unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. Yarde, 31, made short work of the previously unbeaten Koykov, knocking him down with a short uppercut to finish the fight. The win assures Yarde a crack at the...
