Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
City of Independence Rescinds Ban on Recreational Burning
The recent rains and cooler weather have helped the dry conditions in surrounding areas. Independence Fire and EMS Chief Shawn Wallis told the Independence City Commission that they could discontinue the citywide burn ban that has been effect since mid-October. Recreational burning, which is normally permitted by city ordinances, such as fires in firepits, outdoor fireplaces and chimineas, is now unrestricted.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioners To Canvass 2022 General Election Monday
Reverend Nick Grim with Impact Christian Church will give the invocation for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Weekly meeting. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence, it will begin at 9 am this Monday, November 21. Jason Clubine will discuss the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
kggfradio.com
Fredonia City Commissioners Hear from Public on Potential Solar Farm
A near-capacity crowd turned out for a special meeting last night to discuss a potential solar farm in Fredonia. The City Commission is gathering public input on building the two-megawatt farm just east of the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Fredonia Mayor Bob McKenney says the city has been looking for ways to minimize paying for peak energy, which can be expensive.
kggfradio.com
Wilson County Canvass General Election
The Wilson County Commissioners officially canvassed the results of the General Election. County Commissioners Casey Lair, Andrew Miller, and Jerry Scott signed off on the final tally on Wednesday at the county commission meeting. It was announced last week that Wilson County had an outstanding turnout at the polls, with a near 59% voter turnout.
columbusnews-report.com
Central Junior High Marching Band traveled to Independence for the Neewollah Parade in October
Central Junior High Marching Band traveled to Independence for the Neewollah Parade in October. The band spends much time rehearsing in order to represent Columbus at area events.
kosu.org
'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses
But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
kggfradio.com
Misdemeanor Arrest Results In Felony Distribution Charges
The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Homeless Man Faces Charges in Two Cases
A homeless man living on the streets of Bartlesville was arraigned today in Washington County Court on two different cases. Kenneth Wayne Hamilton, age 52, was first seen on the warrant served to him after he violated a court order of no contact with a victim of a crime he committed earlier this year. His bond for the case was set at $1000.
kggfradio.com
Shirley Jean McClure
Shirley Jean McClure age 79 of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma passed away on November 18, 2022, at Medicalodges of Coffeyville surrounded by her family. Shirley was born in Chanute Kansas on June 29, 1943, to Joe and Margaret (Hanson) Perkins. The family made their home in South Coffeyville and that is where Shirley was raised and attended grammar school, graduating from Lenapah High School. After high school she began working for Old Yellow Front, after raising her children Shirley also worked for Western Publishing, and enjoyed owning and operating S&K Antiques with her husband. Shirley fell in love with her classmate and friend, Kenneth McClure and on December 27, 1962, after a church service the couple were united in marriage in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma. To this union the couple was blessed with a son and two daughters.
fourstateshomepage.com
Vintage WWII planes fly over funeral of 106-year-old Kans. WWII vet
COLUMBUS, Kans. — Something special happened in Columbus in honor of a special man. Longtime Columbus resident — and World War II veteran Murl Robison was laid to rest. He passed away on November 8th at the age of 106. During his funeral Friday (11/18), 4 World War...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens experience success in first year under Kelley
The inaugural season of the Deardin Kelley era at Coffeyville Community College came to an end with a final record of 26-10. Kelley mentioned that although her first full season as a head coach came with plenty of ups and downs, her support staff made life drastically easier as she learned the ropes and experienced the process.
Comments / 0