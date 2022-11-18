Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Inaugural Highlands CareerFest connected businesses and candidates
More than 66 companies represented the Upper Cumberland. Cookeville – The first annual Highlands CareerFest powered by TVA was a success. Called the “largest hybrid (virtual and in person) career fair central Tennessee has ever seen”, more than 66 companies were represented and hopeful candidates grabbed swag and talked about opportunity in hopes of snagging the perfect job.
ucbjournal.com
Averitt honors Anderson for 35 years of service
Cookeville – Averitt Express recently honored corporate associate Sherry Anderson of Cookeville for 35 years of service. Pictured – Sherry Anderson is presented her 35-year service award by Vice President of Pricing and Traffic Mark Davis. She is one of the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam school board attends Tennessee School Board Association conference
Pictured above, front row from l. to r.: Jill Ramsey, PCSS School Board member; Kim Cravens, Chair of PCSS School Board. Second row from l to r: Kerry Ledbetter, PCSS School Board member; Dr. Dawn Fry, Vice-Chair of PCSS School Board; and Director of Schools Corby King. Third row from l to r.: Sharon Reid, executive assistant to PCSS director of schools and school board; Lynn McHenry, Past Chair of PCSS School Board and David McCormick, PCSS School Board member. Photo provided.
ucbjournal.com
Smithville officially dedicates John Anderson Alley
Dedication is the culmination of a lot of planning and work. Smithville – Walnut Alley in Smithville has officially been named John Anderson Alley in honor of local country music icon John Anderson. DeKalb County government officials and officials from the Smithville Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the dedication. Anderson and his family were also in attendance.
ucbjournal.com
Roane State to host county’s tree lighting
Harriman – Roane State Community College will host Roane County’s Lighting of the Tree event tonight beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Everyone is invited to attend the festive holiday event, which will be held on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Admission is free.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
wgnsradio.com
Credit Card Theft / Fraud Case Hits Murfreesboro Victim to the Tune of $3,125
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are trying to identify a woman who is believed to be tied to the theft of credit cards. The victim in the case is a Murfreesboro woman who was shopping at the New Salem Highway Publix store when someone stole her wallet. Apparently, her wallet was in her shopping cart when the theft occurred on October 6th.
ucbjournal.com
Zalesak named Outstanding Student Veteran
Pictured above – Luke Notman, assistant director of military and veterans affairs, presents Kevin Zalesak with the Outstanding Student Veteran Award. Cookeville – Kevin Zalesak was born and raised in Tomball, Texas, before serving in the United States Air Force. Zalesak later attended Vol State Community College, which gave him a foundation to transfer to Tennessee Tech University.
WTVC
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
ucbjournal.com
Santa’s Workshop kicks off the Christmas shopping season
Annual craft fair is a financial jump-start for local vendors. Cookeville – Yesterday, today and tomorrow. What do they all have in common?. Those are the days that Santa’s Workshop, an annual craft fair and unofficial beginning to the Christmas shopping season, kicks into high gear at Hyder Burkes Agricultural Pavillion in Cookeville. The event has been a success thus far with people crammed aisles and vendors spreading Christmas joy and getting a jump-start on the busy season.
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
q95fm.net
Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
fox17.com
Gang Affiliation suspects arrested in Putnam County drug investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Three individuals with prior arrest records have been arrested on drug charges in Putnam County. Police report that some of the suspects arrested have Criminal Felony Records and some have Gang Affiliation. During the search warrant, police seized illegal narcotics including the following:. Fentanyl. Heroine.
LSD and more located during Warren County Drug Bust
On Thursday, investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI and investigators with the district attorney’s office and McMinnville Police executed a search warrant at 255 Spring Valley Rd in McMinnville. This is the residence of Paul Thomas Inman and Troy Craven. Those two men along with Ricky Lawson were all arrested on multiple drug charges. LSD, Meth and Marijuana were recovered from the residence.
indherald.com
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
wjle.com
Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
Tennessee corrections officer charged with aggravated assault
A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
wgnsradio.com
31-Year-old Mother Fails to Pick-Up Daughter After School - Mother's Whereabouts are Unknown and Family has Reported Her as Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) When a 31-year-old woman failed to arrive at her daughter’s school to pick her up after class on Friday, her family became worried and phoned the Murfreesboro Police Department for help. Now, Eleni Kassa has officially been listed as a missing person. The young mother was last...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN BECOMES JEALOUS OVER VIDEO GAMES AND HEAD-BUTTS BOYFRIEND
City units were dispatched to Myrtle Ave. for a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival an officer spoke to Olivia Delgrosso at the front door. She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, crying and had blood all over her face coming from her nose. She stated that she and her boyfriend, Tyler Potter, had gotten into an argument. Mr. Potter had a swollen lower lip and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose. They both stated that they had been drinking.
