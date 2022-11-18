FREE WINTER COATS: Barnabas Vision is doing a FREE COAT GIVEAWAY for those who cannot afford a warm winter coat on November 23rd, Wednesday! The free coat giveaway will be held at the Barnabas Vision office at 141 MTCS Road in Murfreesboro between 9AM and 11AM on Wednesday. This is an annual event focused on truly helping those who lack the most basic of necessities. David Coggin with Barnabas told WGNS they have winter coats for men, women, boys and girls (both adult and children coats). If you need more details or have questions for the local non-profit, call 615-556-5134.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO