Planning for the unexpected is tough, but important
Planning ahead is important, especially when it comes to the death of a loved one. With more on this story, WGNS’ Josephine Walker talked to Keith Stapleton, manager of the Murfreesboro Funeral Home…. No matter if a death is sudden, or if it was expected - the loss of...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Celebrates 8th Floor Expansion
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony on Tuesday and celebrated the completion of the hospital’s 8th floor, known as the Dr. George Smith West Wing and Anne and Jeff Davis Waiting Room. Named for one...
On the Action Monday: Social media research, the midterm election results and women in politics and the MTSU Commercial Songwriting Program
SEGMENT ONE – 8:10 a.m. GUEST: Dr. Matthew Taylor, assistant professor in the MTSU School of Journalism and Strategic Media. TOPIC: Taylor’s social media research, Twitter and the new MTSU Social Media Insights Lab. Taylor’s teaching and research are informed by more than a decade of professional communication...
Today on the show we talked to the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department, learning about a new Skate Park, the Upcoming Christmas Parade, the FREE Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show and More!
Today on WGNS, we learned about upcoming events, programs and projects that are under the direction of the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department. The free event begins Friday, December 2 and will run Fridays, Saturdays. and Sunday nights through December 18, 2022. Learn more here. Christmas Parade Dec 11 (Entry...
Gas Prices This Week = Rutherford County Prices are Some of the Lowest in Tennessee
It appears that gas prices are falling as the temperatures fall, when comparing November prices at the pump to the humid summer month of July. On Monday morning, the average price of fuel across the U.S. was ringing in at $3.65 per gallon. This past summer on July 11th, nationwide prices at the pump averaged $4.66 per gallon.
MTSU-trained Grammy nominees recognized for writing, singing, engineering
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Songwriters, engineers and singers who refined their talents at Middle Tennessee State University have once again been singled out for recognition with the recent announcement of the nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The nominees’ list includes:. Music businessalumnus Rob Williford, right-hand band man and songwriting...
Credit Card Theft / Fraud Case Hits Murfreesboro Victim to the Tune of $3,125
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are trying to identify a woman who is believed to be tied to the theft of credit cards. The victim in the case is a Murfreesboro woman who was shopping at the New Salem Highway Publix store when someone stole her wallet. Apparently, her wallet was in her shopping cart when the theft occurred on October 6th.
UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters
(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
Swap & Shop for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
FREE WINTER COATS: Barnabas Vision is doing a FREE COAT GIVEAWAY for those who cannot afford a warm winter coat on November 23rd, Wednesday! The free coat giveaway will be held at the Barnabas Vision office at 141 MTCS Road in Murfreesboro between 9AM and 11AM on Wednesday. This is an annual event focused on truly helping those who lack the most basic of necessities. David Coggin with Barnabas told WGNS they have winter coats for men, women, boys and girls (both adult and children coats). If you need more details or have questions for the local non-profit, call 615-556-5134.
MPD Investigating Motorized Scooter Theft
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking information about three unknown individuals who allegedly stole a blue Daixi PMZ motor scooter from CarTronics. The store is on Mall Circle next to Home Depot. Police report the theft occurred on October 22nd. Evidently, the motorized scooter was moved behind a nearby building...
Rutherford County man files appeal in aggravated assault conviction after reportedly shooting neighbor in leg
A man convicted in a Rutherford County jury trial on a charge of aggravated assault has filed for an appeal in his sentencing – after the trial court denied a judicial diversion. Larry Dale Pitts suggested the trial court abused its discretion in denying judicial diversion, denying full probation,...
Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (November 22, 2022) – A standoff between Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and a man barricaded inside a home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon. Colvin Rush surrendered to Special Operations Unit (SOU) officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving him verbal commands to...
Sunday Morning Home Fire In La Vergne
(La Vergne, TN) A Sunday morning (11/20/2022) fire at a home on Jean Drive in La Vergne displaced eight persons. Firefighters who arrived on-the-scene around 7:30AM said that there was heavy smoke and flames billowing from the front of the home. La Vergne Fire-Rescue Chief Ronny Beasley said, "Our crews...
