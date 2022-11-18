Read full article on original website
Related
GOP election officials in two Arizona counties are delaying certifying their votes on the basis of unproven voting machine claims
Republicans are casting doubt on the integrity of the midterm elections in Arizona after defeats in the Senate and governor races.
Only 2 Of 10 House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Donald Trump Keep Their Seats
Reps. Dan Newhouse and David Valadao were the only two to make it to November after the others lost to pro-Trump challengers or declined to run.
Comments / 2