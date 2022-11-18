Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
On November 8th, Five Vietnamese Americans Won Election To The Oregon House
Five Vietnamese Americans: Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic contender for House District 48, which includes portions of Southeast Portland, Sandy, and Damascus, was finally able to celebrate her victory against John Masterman, the Republican nominee, after Clackamas County concluded counting votes on November 18. Nguyen won the election by a margin...
focushillsboro.com
Nearly 15k Evictions In Oregon In 2022, According To PSU Academics
15k Evictions In Oregon: According to the findings of a recent research study titled Evicted in Oregon, there have been close to 15,000 eviction cases filed in the state of Oregon since the first of the year. Researchers from Portland State University were the ones who kicked off the study...
focushillsboro.com
Why Oregon Diesel Regulations Are So Low
Oregon Diesel: Based on a cancer standard that the state accepted, the Oregon Legislature established in 2007 a mandate for the state to cut diesel pollution by 85% within a decade. This obligation was based on a cancer benchmark. Industry lobbying succeeded in dissuading the state from adopting the more...
focushillsboro.com
Politicians In Oregon And Minnesota Are Looking Into The Theft Of Catalytic Converters
Theft Of Catalytic Converters: There has been a sharp rise in the number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Oregon, as well as the rest of the country. This has become a growing cause for concern. By making it more difficult to sell the parts from the converters, which are devices that are installed to reduce toxic pollutants, the Oregon legislature in 2021 passed a law with the intention of putting a brake on the explosive growth of crime in the state.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firearms Federation Has Filed Suit In Federal Court To Overturn Measure 114
Oregon Firearms Federation: In Oregon, opponents of Measure 114 have initiated the first legal challenge of its sort by filing a federal lawsuit. In the document, a request is made to a judge to prevent the recently enacted ban on firearms from going into effect just three weeks from now.
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Tests Positive For Covid-19
Gov. Kate Brown: Governor Kate Brown of Oregon announced on Saturday that both she and her husband Dan had tested positive for COVID-19 since returning from their trip to Vietnam. She posted a message on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that read, “We are recuperating at home and, while this disrupts...
focushillsboro.com
Wildfires Are Started In Oregon Because Of The Dry Weather And High Winds
Wildfires Are Started: In spite of the fact that much of Oregon is experiencing temperatures that are getting dangerously near freezing, fires have been spreading across the state as a result of many days of high winds and very little to no rain. It would appear that a number of...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Food Bank Receives Support From Google To Help Feed The State’s Hungry
Oregon Food Bank: The Oregon Food Bank is hard at work getting ready to feed thousands of food-insecure Oregonians days before Thanksgiving, and the internet giant Google is providing a helping hand. Oregon Food Bank Receives Support From Google To Help Feed The State’s Hungry. The charitable arm of...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In The Area Predict A Particularly Severe Respiratory Virus Season For Children
Severe Respiratory Virus Season: Children are the group who are being affected the most severely by the rise in respiratory virus cases. Concern has been expressed within the local medical community regarding a lack of available hospital beds and personnel. A week ago, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order...
focushillsboro.com
In 2022, The Red Cross Will Respond To Disasters, Worldwide Emergencies, And The Global Blood Crisis With The Support Of Donations
Red Cross: Extreme weather disasters, the unrest in Ukraine, and the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis all contributed to a tumultuous year for families in Oregon and Southwest Washington, as well as the rest of the country and the world. A disaster “turns life upside down — especially...
Comments / 0