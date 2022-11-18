Theft Of Catalytic Converters: There has been a sharp rise in the number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Oregon, as well as the rest of the country. This has become a growing cause for concern. By making it more difficult to sell the parts from the converters, which are devices that are installed to reduce toxic pollutants, the Oregon legislature in 2021 passed a law with the intention of putting a brake on the explosive growth of crime in the state.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO