Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

On November 8th, Five Vietnamese Americans Won Election To The Oregon House

Five Vietnamese Americans: Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic contender for House District 48, which includes portions of Southeast Portland, Sandy, and Damascus, was finally able to celebrate her victory against John Masterman, the Republican nominee, after Clackamas County concluded counting votes on November 18. Nguyen won the election by a margin...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Nearly 15k Evictions In Oregon In 2022, According To PSU Academics

15k Evictions In Oregon: According to the findings of a recent research study titled Evicted in Oregon, there have been close to 15,000 eviction cases filed in the state of Oregon since the first of the year. Researchers from Portland State University were the ones who kicked off the study...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Why Oregon Diesel Regulations Are So Low

Oregon Diesel: Based on a cancer standard that the state accepted, the Oregon Legislature established in 2007 a mandate for the state to cut diesel pollution by 85% within a decade. This obligation was based on a cancer benchmark. Industry lobbying succeeded in dissuading the state from adopting the more...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Politicians In Oregon And Minnesota Are Looking Into The Theft Of Catalytic Converters

Theft Of Catalytic Converters: There has been a sharp rise in the number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Oregon, as well as the rest of the country. This has become a growing cause for concern. By making it more difficult to sell the parts from the converters, which are devices that are installed to reduce toxic pollutants, the Oregon legislature in 2021 passed a law with the intention of putting a brake on the explosive growth of crime in the state.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Gov. Kate Brown Tests Positive For Covid-19

Gov. Kate Brown: Governor Kate Brown of Oregon announced on Saturday that both she and her husband Dan had tested positive for COVID-19 since returning from their trip to Vietnam. She posted a message on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that read, “We are recuperating at home and, while this disrupts...
OREGON STATE

