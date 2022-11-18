Shirley Jean McClure age 79 of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma passed away on November 18, 2022, at Medicalodges of Coffeyville surrounded by her family. Shirley was born in Chanute Kansas on June 29, 1943, to Joe and Margaret (Hanson) Perkins. The family made their home in South Coffeyville and that is where Shirley was raised and attended grammar school, graduating from Lenapah High School. After high school she began working for Old Yellow Front, after raising her children Shirley also worked for Western Publishing, and enjoyed owning and operating S&K Antiques with her husband. Shirley fell in love with her classmate and friend, Kenneth McClure and on December 27, 1962, after a church service the couple were united in marriage in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma. To this union the couple was blessed with a son and two daughters.

