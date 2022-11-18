ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kggfradio.com

Shirley Jean McClure

Shirley Jean McClure age 79 of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma passed away on November 18, 2022, at Medicalodges of Coffeyville surrounded by her family. Shirley was born in Chanute Kansas on June 29, 1943, to Joe and Margaret (Hanson) Perkins. The family made their home in South Coffeyville and that is where Shirley was raised and attended grammar school, graduating from Lenapah High School. After high school she began working for Old Yellow Front, after raising her children Shirley also worked for Western Publishing, and enjoyed owning and operating S&K Antiques with her husband. Shirley fell in love with her classmate and friend, Kenneth McClure and on December 27, 1962, after a church service the couple were united in marriage in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma. To this union the couple was blessed with a son and two daughters.
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones

Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones peacefully moved on to his heavenly home on November 16, 2022 and decided to “call it a day” after a long battle with illness. Tom was born on February 1, 1966, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Arthur (Art) Jones and Mae Wieland. Tom was the youngest of five children. Philip Jones (Patti) of Bartlesville, OK, Bruce Jones of Vinita, OK, Laurie Jones of Coffeyville and Steven (Steve) Jones of Coffeyville, Kansas.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years

Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
publicradiotulsa.org

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
kosu.org

'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses

But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate

WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
WYANDOTTE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
moreclaremore.com

American Classic eateries in Claremore

Boomarang Diner is a great option for a quick and tasty lunch. Enjoy the 50s-themed décor and atmosphere while waiting on your chicken fried steak sandwich or delicious cheeseburger. CARL’S CONEY ISLAND. Located in NeMar Center on Will Rogers Boulevard, Carl’s Coney Island has been serving coneys, tamales,...
CLAREMORE, OK
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Elijah Rose

Coffeyville Refinery's Security Team has Prodigious Termination Rates.

In Coffeyville, Kansas there is a substantial refinery called CVR and owned by Coffeyville Resources. The refinery has been in continuous operation for many years and many sections of the facility are leased out to partners and contractors. However, the security contractors guarding the site, a team of 24-31 people, have a strange quandary where turnover is so high that a significant portion of the population of Coffeyville and neighboring towns has worked there at some point. No exact estimate can be made, but the average length of employment is less than 1 year even when top managers are included.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored

Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
moreclaremore.com

Great Mexican food in Claremore

El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
CLAREMORE, OK
kggfradio.com

Wilson County Canvass General Election

The Wilson County Commissioners officially canvassed the results of the General Election. County Commissioners Casey Lair, Andrew Miller, and Jerry Scott signed off on the final tally on Wednesday at the county commission meeting. It was announced last week that Wilson County had an outstanding turnout at the polls, with a near 59% voter turnout.
WILSON COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Offices Close For Holiday

The Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt has announced the closing of all county offices for the upcoming holiday. This Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th the courthouse and all Montgomery County Offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. On Monday, November 28th all county offices...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy