Wildfires Are Started In Oregon Because Of The Dry Weather And High Winds
Wildfires Are Started: In spite of the fact that much of Oregon is experiencing temperatures that are getting dangerously near freezing, fires have been spreading across the state as a result of many days of high winds and very little to no rain. It would appear that a number of...
Because Of The Ice, Eastern Oregon Schools And Highways Are Closed
Schools And Highways Are Closed: Icy roads impacted other regions of Oregon, resulting in incidents that blocked Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon on Thursday morning, while other accidents and school cancellations were reported in Jefferson County as a result of the freezing fog. A freezing fog advisory issued by the...
Nearly 15k Evictions In Oregon In 2022, According To PSU Academics
15k Evictions In Oregon: According to the findings of a recent research study titled Evicted in Oregon, there have been close to 15,000 eviction cases filed in the state of Oregon since the first of the year. Researchers from Portland State University were the ones who kicked off the study...
Politicians In Oregon And Minnesota Are Looking Into The Theft Of Catalytic Converters
Theft Of Catalytic Converters: There has been a sharp rise in the number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Oregon, as well as the rest of the country. This has become a growing cause for concern. By making it more difficult to sell the parts from the converters, which are devices that are installed to reduce toxic pollutants, the Oregon legislature in 2021 passed a law with the intention of putting a brake on the explosive growth of crime in the state.
Why Oregon Diesel Regulations Are So Low
Oregon Diesel: Based on a cancer standard that the state accepted, the Oregon Legislature established in 2007 a mandate for the state to cut diesel pollution by 85% within a decade. This obligation was based on a cancer benchmark. Industry lobbying succeeded in dissuading the state from adopting the more...
Oregon Will Get $1.1 Million To Better Its Air Quality
Oregon Will Get $1.1 Million: The United States Department of Agriculture is providing funds totaling $1,116,626 to the state of Oregon in order to increase air quality monitoring in communities that have environmental and health outcome disparities as a result of pollution. Oregon Will Get $1.1 Million To Better Its...
Maternal Health In Oregon Is Analysed By The March Of Dimes
Maternal Health: According to the March of Dimes report card for the year 2022, Oregon was one of only two states to obtain a grade of B for the health of its mothers and infants. Maternal Health In Oregon Is Analysed By The March Of Dimes. The March of Dimes...
The Next Child Governor Of Oregon Is Announced By The Secretary Of State
Next Child Governor: On Friday, it was revealed that one of the students at Hawks View Elementary School would serve as the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. The new child Governor, Lea Andrus, was presented with personal congratulations from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan during her visit to the Sherwood school.
Oregon Youth Demand Action On Climate Change
Climate Change: It is difficult to emphasize the impact that a changing climate is having all across the world. This is especially true in recent years. In addition, a number of young people in Oregon who are involved in social activism are drawing attention to the disparity that exists between the tremendous gravity of the climate crisis and the dearth of appropriate policies that could actually make a difference.
Nearly 10,000 People In The Greater Portland Area Are Without Power Due To A Power Outage
Power Outage: Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a wave of outages hit the Portland Metropolitan area, prompting Portland General Electric to begin restoring service to more than 5,500 homes. Some areas of the Salem and Sheridan regions were also left without electricity due to outages. The Greater Portland Area Are...
Authorities In The Area Predict A Particularly Severe Respiratory Virus Season For Children
Severe Respiratory Virus Season: Children are the group who are being affected the most severely by the rise in respiratory virus cases. Concern has been expressed within the local medical community regarding a lack of available hospital beds and personnel. A week ago, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order...
Gov. Kate Brown Tests Positive For Covid-19
Gov. Kate Brown: Governor Kate Brown of Oregon announced on Saturday that both she and her husband Dan had tested positive for COVID-19 since returning from their trip to Vietnam. She posted a message on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that read, “We are recuperating at home and, while this disrupts...
Oregon’s Senate Has A New President For The First Time In 20 Years
New President: A new leader for the Oregon Senate Democrats has been chosen for the first time in 20 years. When Senator Peter Courtney (D-Salem) steps down as president after 20 years in the position, State Senator Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) will take over. Courtney, now 79 years old, was...
Oregon Firearms Federation Has Filed Suit In Federal Court To Overturn Measure 114
Oregon Firearms Federation: In Oregon, opponents of Measure 114 have initiated the first legal challenge of its sort by filing a federal lawsuit. In the document, a request is made to a judge to prevent the recently enacted ban on firearms from going into effect just three weeks from now.
