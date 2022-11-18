ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
focushillsboro.com

Because Of The Ice, Eastern Oregon Schools And Highways Are Closed

Schools And Highways Are Closed: Icy roads impacted other regions of Oregon, resulting in incidents that blocked Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon on Thursday morning, while other accidents and school cancellations were reported in Jefferson County as a result of the freezing fog. A freezing fog advisory issued by the...
focushillsboro.com

Nearly 15k Evictions In Oregon In 2022, According To PSU Academics

15k Evictions In Oregon: According to the findings of a recent research study titled Evicted in Oregon, there have been close to 15,000 eviction cases filed in the state of Oregon since the first of the year. Researchers from Portland State University were the ones who kicked off the study...
focushillsboro.com

Politicians In Oregon And Minnesota Are Looking Into The Theft Of Catalytic Converters

Theft Of Catalytic Converters: There has been a sharp rise in the number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Oregon, as well as the rest of the country. This has become a growing cause for concern. By making it more difficult to sell the parts from the converters, which are devices that are installed to reduce toxic pollutants, the Oregon legislature in 2021 passed a law with the intention of putting a brake on the explosive growth of crime in the state.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Why Oregon Diesel Regulations Are So Low

Oregon Diesel: Based on a cancer standard that the state accepted, the Oregon Legislature established in 2007 a mandate for the state to cut diesel pollution by 85% within a decade. This obligation was based on a cancer benchmark. Industry lobbying succeeded in dissuading the state from adopting the more...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Will Get $1.1 Million To Better Its Air Quality

Oregon Will Get $1.1 Million: The United States Department of Agriculture is providing funds totaling $1,116,626 to the state of Oregon in order to increase air quality monitoring in communities that have environmental and health outcome disparities as a result of pollution. Oregon Will Get $1.1 Million To Better Its...
focushillsboro.com

Maternal Health In Oregon Is Analysed By The March Of Dimes

Maternal Health: According to the March of Dimes report card for the year 2022, Oregon was one of only two states to obtain a grade of B for the health of its mothers and infants. Maternal Health In Oregon Is Analysed By The March Of Dimes. The March of Dimes...
focushillsboro.com

The Next Child Governor Of Oregon Is Announced By The Secretary Of State

Next Child Governor: On Friday, it was revealed that one of the students at Hawks View Elementary School would serve as the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. The new child Governor, Lea Andrus, was presented with personal congratulations from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan during her visit to the Sherwood school.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Youth Demand Action On Climate Change

Climate Change: It is difficult to emphasize the impact that a changing climate is having all across the world. This is especially true in recent years. In addition, a number of young people in Oregon who are involved in social activism are drawing attention to the disparity that exists between the tremendous gravity of the climate crisis and the dearth of appropriate policies that could actually make a difference.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Gov. Kate Brown Tests Positive For Covid-19

Gov. Kate Brown: Governor Kate Brown of Oregon announced on Saturday that both she and her husband Dan had tested positive for COVID-19 since returning from their trip to Vietnam. She posted a message on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that read, “We are recuperating at home and, while this disrupts...
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Senate Has A New President For The First Time In 20 Years

New President: A new leader for the Oregon Senate Democrats has been chosen for the first time in 20 years. When Senator Peter Courtney (D-Salem) steps down as president after 20 years in the position, State Senator Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) will take over. Courtney, now 79 years old, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy