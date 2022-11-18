ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Albany Herald

Bucs' Coordinator Slated as Head Coaching Candidate

Each year the NFL coaching carousel becomes a wild frenzy as teams look to gain an edge over others by finding the next great coaching mind out there. This upcoming offseason's coaching carousel shouldn't be any different, and it appears that once again one of Tampa Bay's coordinators will be up for an NFL head coaching gig.
TAMPA, FL

