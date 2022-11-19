Cal-Stanford Football Preview: The 125th Big Game

40th anniversary of The Play as Bay Area rivals meet in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon

Saturday’s Cal-Stanford contest will be the 125 th Big Game and the 40 th anniversary of The Play, the five-lateral kickoff return that won the 1982 Big Game for Cal.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure this week, but Wilcox did not reveal which coach will be calling the offensive plays on Saturday.

Stanford backup quarterback Ari Patu is the brother of Cal outside linebacker Orin Patu, who has a sack this season. It will be interesting to see whether Orin Patu gets a chance to sack his younger brother Saturday.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a commemorative replica Axe.

The facts for Saturday's game

CAL (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12) vs. STANFORD (3-7, 1-7 Pac-12)

SITE: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.

WHEN : Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network – Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

RADIO: KGO 810 AM -- Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Todd McKim (sideline reporter).

BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 5 points (with a spread range of 4.5 points to 5.5 points, depending on the betting site). Over/under: 46.5

WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon will be sunny with the daytime high of 66 degrees coming at about kickoff time. The temperature will drop to about 52 degrees by the time the game is over. There is no chance of rain.

CAL-STANFORD HISTORY: The first Cal-Stanford game was played on March 19, 1892, and Stanford leads the alltime series 65-48-11. Cal won last year’s game 41-11 at Stanford, and the road team has won each of the past four Big Games.

CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Cal has numerous players who are questionable for the game, including offensive lineman Ben Coleman, inside linebacker Mo Iosefa, outside linebacker Braxten Croteau, safety Raymond Woodie III, inside linebacker Ryan Puskas and cornerbacks Lu-Magia Hearns and Collin Gamble. Several backup offensive linemen are also questionable.

STANFORD PLAYER AVAILABILTY: The Cardinal is also missing a lot of players. Running backs E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins are out for the season, and their backups, Brendon Barrow and Caleb Robinson, are also unlikely to play. Offensive tackle Myles Hinton is out. Safety Kendall Williamson and inside linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar are doubtful. Safety Jonathan McGill, inside linebacker Ricky Miezan, and edge rushers David Bailey and Aaron Armitage are all questionable.

---Five questions about Stanford answered by Cardinal beat writer---

CAL STORYLINES: Cal has lost six games in a row, its longest losing streak since 2013 . . . Cal needs to win its final two games against Stanford and UCLA to avoid having its worst overall record since 2013 (excluding the four-game season in 2020) . . . The Bears finished the season 0-5 in road games after losing to Oregon State 38-10 last week . . . Cal is operating without an official offensive coordinator for the final two games of the season, and Justin Wilcox did not reveal which assistant coach will be calling the plays. The best guess is that it will be tight ends coach Geep Chryst . . . . Cal has lost just one fumble this season and has a turnover margin of plus-8, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 13 th in the country . . . The Bears have injuries throughout the offensive line. Shortcomings in the offensive line are the main reason the Bears average just 23.2 points, which ranks 10 th in the Pac-12. Cal did not score an offensive touchdown last week against Oregon State . . . The strength of the Cal offense is its skill-position players, namely wide receivers Jeremiah Hunter and J.Michael Studivant and freshman running back Jaydn Ott, although Ott has not rushed for more than 70 yards in any of the past six games . . . The defense is led by inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon and ranks eighth in the conference in scoring defense (27.9 points per game) and ninth in total defense.

STANFORD STORYLINES: Stanford has lost three games in a row, and there are questions whether David Shaw will retain his job as head coach for next season. He avoided answering questions about his job status this week . . . The Cardinal has scored no more than 16 points in any of its past five games, but won two of them . . . Stanford is likely to start its fifth-string running back, Mitch Leigber, on Saturday. He was a safety until three weeks ago when he was asked to switch positions and come over to the offensive side because of injuries to four running backs. Leigber is the only running back listed on Stanford’s depth chart this week . . . Stanford ranks 128 th of 131 FBS schools in rushing defense and its average of 5.99 yards yielded per rushing attempt is tied for the worst in the country. . . . Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is considered a pro prospect, but has limited mobility. That and shortcomings in the offensive line are why Stanford has allowed 34 sacks, the most in the Pac-12 . . . Even though wide receiver Michael Wilson was lost for the season earlier this year, Stanford has some excellent receivers in tight end Benjamin Yurosek and wideouts Elijah Higgins, Brycen Tremayne and John Humphreys. . . . Saturday is Stanford’s final conference game. It faces BYU in its finale.

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jack Plummer (16 TD passes, 7 interceptions; 406 passing yards two weeks ago vs. USC, 147 passing yards last week vs. Oregon State); RB Jaydn Ott (745 rushing yards, just 20 yards last week); WR J.Michael Studivant (55 catches, 6 TDs); ILB Jackson Sirmon (8.6 tackles per game, third in the Pac-12); WR Jeremiah Hunter (47 catches, 15.1 yards per reception); S Craig Woodson (61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions).

STANFORD PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Tanner McKee (11 TD passes, 7 interceptions); WR Elijah Higgins (44 receptions, 558 yards); TE Benjamin Yurosek (43 receptions); LB Levani Damuni (64 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles); EDGE David Bailey (8.5 tackles for loss, but questionable to play Saturday); EDGE Stephen Herron (5.5 sacks)

