Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
Ticketmaster Canceled The Taylor Swift Public Sale, And Of Course, People Have Thoughts
Ticketmaster canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and Swifties will not be shaking this one off.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK — (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. “I'm not going to make excuses...
TechCrunch
Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos
This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
CMT
Taylor Swift Issues Statement After Ticketmaster Debacle
The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.”. Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless – after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website.
Ticketmaster responds to 'unprecedented' ticket sales for Taylor Swift tour
Ticket sales company Ticketmaster responded Saturday to the outrage surrounding its handling of Taylor Swift's next tour.
Taylor Swift Is Angry After Ticketmaster Fiasco: Singer Speaks Out After Tour On-Sale Canceled
Taylor Swift has finally spoken to fans after technical issues at Ticketmaster thwarted her on-sale date for the Eras Tour. The singer shares fans' anger and frustration, but has not yet offered a resolution. In a note shared to social media, Swift starts by saying that in recent years, she...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
ABC7 Chicago
Ticketmaster apology: Entertainment company apologizes for Taylor Swift ticketing debacle
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star's new tour. "We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible...
Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues
You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans, Blames Issues on 'Bot Attacks' and Record Traffic
Ticketmaster said that around 15% of users experienced issues, some of whom lost tickets they had carted After the online ticketing service had to cancel the general sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour, Ticketmaster on Friday issued an apology to the Grammy Award winner, 32, and her throngs of fans, along with a lengthy explanation. "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn't been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,"...
Taylor Swift fans 'deeply upset' after Ticketmaster cancels Friday sales: 'Your one job'
Taylor Swift fans vented their frustration with Ticketmaster Thursday after the ticket company canceled Friday sales due to "extraordinarily high demands."
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans over sales disaster
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans for canceling millions of ticket sales after seeing high demand for her "The Eras Tour."
