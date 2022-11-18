ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
TechCrunch

Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
CMT

Taylor Swift Issues Statement After Ticketmaster Debacle

The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.”. Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless – after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website.
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
People

Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans, Blames Issues on 'Bot Attacks' and Record Traffic

Ticketmaster said that around 15% of users experienced issues, some of whom lost tickets they had carted After the online ticketing service had to cancel the general sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour, Ticketmaster on Friday issued an apology to the Grammy Award winner, 32, and her throngs of fans, along with a lengthy explanation. "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn't been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,"...
