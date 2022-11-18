ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Packers-Eagles Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (9-1) for an NFC battle in Week 12. The Eagles remain the best team in the NFL by record, with their only loss coming to the division-rival Commanders in Week 10. The Packers continue to struggle, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy