Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
MLB insider explains why Mets should sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Do the New York Yankees have to worry about their neighbor?. The New York Mets will be looking to add talent to their roster this offseason, and there’s a slugging outfielder over in the Bronx who just became a free agent. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
2 meaningful reasons Fenway Park should’ve hosted 2024 MLB All-Star Game
Fenway Park should be hosting the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Boston Red Sox fans were disappointed (what else is new this year?) this week when Major League Baseball announced that the 2024 All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. It’s been more than...
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP
On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
SF Giants to host Team USA ahead of World Baseball Classic
Team USA will be using the SF Giants spring training facilities as part of their preparation for the World Baseball Classic.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild Baseball Fight Video
Asdrubal Cabrera was a sore loser during a baseball game in the Venezuelan league. Cabrera, who's a former MLB player, took issue with Carlos Castro after he hit a home run and watched it sail out of the park. After Castro flipped his bat, Cabrera came over and sucker-punched him in the face.
Most of the time I focus entirely on the history of Kansas City baseball. Primarily the Royals, but sometimes the A’s and the Monarchs. While I enjoy this, it also leaves a lot of fertile ground uncovered. Occasionally, I’ve ventured off the Royals ranch with stories about people like Rocky Bridges and Al Gionfriddo. Recently, I was talking to a long-time friend of mine, David, and the topic of baseball came up. Even though we’ve known each other for over twenty years, I had no idea about his passion and history for the game. I convinced him to let me tell his story about a time when baseball, and our lives, were much simpler. A more romantic time when men wore three-piece suits and hats to games and people rode trolley cars to get there. A time before television and certainly the internet, a time when people knew everyone in their neighborhood. A time when ballparks had names like Ebbets Field, The Polo Grounds, Sportsman Park and The Baker Bowl. Back in those days, there were only 16 teams: 8 in each league. There were no teams west of St. Louis. New York was home to three teams. Chicago, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Boston each had two. David, who had a distinguished career as a history professor that spanned nearly four decades is 81 now and the stories poured out of him like water from a faucet.
