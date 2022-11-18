ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP

On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild Baseball Fight Video

Asdrubal Cabrera was a sore loser during a baseball game in the Venezuelan league. Cabrera, who's a former MLB player, took issue with Carlos Castro after he hit a home run and watched it sail out of the park. After Castro flipped his bat, Cabrera came over and sucker-punched him in the face.
Baseball with David

Most of the time I focus entirely on the history of Kansas City baseball. Primarily the Royals, but sometimes the A’s and the Monarchs. While I enjoy this, it also leaves a lot of fertile ground uncovered. Occasionally, I’ve ventured off the Royals ranch with stories about people like Rocky Bridges and Al Gionfriddo. Recently, I was talking to a long-time friend of mine, David, and the topic of baseball came up. Even though we’ve known each other for over twenty years, I had no idea about his passion and history for the game. I convinced him to let me tell his story about a time when baseball, and our lives, were much simpler. A more romantic time when men wore three-piece suits and hats to games and people rode trolley cars to get there. A time before television and certainly the internet, a time when people knew everyone in their neighborhood. A time when ballparks had names like Ebbets Field, The Polo Grounds, Sportsman Park and The Baker Bowl. Back in those days, there were only 16 teams: 8 in each league. There were no teams west of St. Louis. New York was home to three teams. Chicago, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Boston each had two. David, who had a distinguished career as a history professor that spanned nearly four decades is 81 now and the stories poured out of him like water from a faucet.
