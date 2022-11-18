Read full article on original website
Atlanta Falcons' playoff hopes renewed by win over Bears
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson needed just four words to explain the significance of a 27-24 win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday. The win moved the Falcons (5-6) within a half-game of NFC South Division-leading Tampa Bay (5-5), which was on a bye last week. The victory, which ended a two-game losing streak that had the Falcons’ season on the verge of spiraling out of control, has the Falcons in the thick of the playoff race heading into their final six games.
Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked on Sunday afternoon if he felt like he let the team’s defense down with his poor play against the Patriots. After all, New York scored a grand total of three points and registered just 103 yards of offense. Yet without hesitation, Wilson responded...
NFL DFS Thanksgiving Day Picks
Winning in the daily games is full of highs and lows. My goal has been to hang around long enough to one day pop a big score. Along the way, there are many days when I've questioned why I invest so much time and money into these crazy games. Ultimately, everyone needs something to occupy their mind, and playing fantasy sports is an excellent conversation starter with your friends.
Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) in Week 12. SI Sportsbook has the game total at 47.5, with the Seahawks as 3.5-point favorites. The Seahawks will be rested coming off a bye for their Thanksgiving week game. Seattle is averaging 25.7 (5th) points per game this year behind an offense exceeding expectations led by QB Geno Smith. The Seahawks are 3-1 at home this year.
Packers-Eagles Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Green Bay Packers (4-7) head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (9-1) for an NFC battle in Week 12. The Eagles remain the best team in the NFL by record, with their only loss coming to the division-rival Commanders in Week 10. The Packers continue to struggle, and...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold to Start vs. Broncos
The Panthers announced on Tuesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the team against the Broncos on Sunday. This will mark Darnold’s first game appearance of the 2022 season after he started 11 games in 12 appearances last season. He hasn’t played this season after suffering a high...
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
TJ Watt is one pass-rusher that no NFL quarterback wants to face during any week of an NFL season. The Steelers All-Pro is known to wreak havoc and create problems for opposing offenses. In Pittsburgh’s battle against the AFC North-rival Bengals, Watt posted six tackles and a half sack and deflected two passes.
Texans’ Smith Won’t Commit to Mills Remaining Starting QB
Through 10 games, the Texans have the worst record in the NFL at 1-8-1 so far. In all 10 games, quarterback Davis Mills has started, and to this point coach Lovie Smith hasn’t budged about demoting Mills to the backup position. But as the continues to struggle and has...
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach Sean Kugler After Mexico City Incident
The Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler following an issue that took place on Sunday night in Mexico City. Arizona football coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the decision to reporters on Tuesday. Prior to the announcement about Kugler’s release, Kingsbury told reporters that he had not made any changes to his coaching staff.
Gordon Shares O.J. Simpson-Inspired Goodbye to Broncos Fans
Melvin Gordon is no longer a member of the Broncos and it seems like there’s no love lost between him and the fans in Denver. The running back, who was released on Monday, posted his goodbye to Broncos Country on his Instagram story with an O.J. Simpson-inspired farewell. No,...
Harbaugh Explains ‘Third Base’ Comment About Ryan Day in ’21
“The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan is always among the most heated in college football, and that was certainly the case around last season’s monumental game. After Ryan Day reportedly threatened to “hang 100” on Harbaugh and Michigan during a heated 2020 Big Ten coaches conference call—before that year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19—the Wolverines scored a decisive 42–27 victory in 2021, the team’s first over Ohio State in seven tries under Harbaugh.
Dwight Freeney, Darrelle Revis headline Pro Football HOF nominees
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney and Joe Thomas headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 list of eligible first-year semifinalists. James Harrison and offensive lineman Jahri Evans round out the five players eligible for the first time since retiring five years ago after the 2017 season. The five...
