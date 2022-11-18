Read full article on original website
Related
Danielle Colby Explains The Roller Coaster That Is Working With Mike Wolfe On American Pickers
History can live on in many forms, from writing to word of mouth. Although, one of the forms some people tend to overlook is physical objects, which can tell all kinds of stories in their own way. They're examples of innovation and how humanity has evolved its tools over time. They're time capsules from a different era, revealing to modern observers what kinds of materials and forms of craftmanship were used to make this object a reality. Of course, for as much as these items can teach us, as the "American Pickers" team has shown, they can also make us some cash.
Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go
JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'
And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
The Wheel: Contestant on ‘chaotic’ game show wins huge jackpot after answering just one question
TV viewers watched on in disbelief as a contestant on The Wheel won a huge amount of money after answering just one question.Series three of the game show, hosted by Michael McIntyre, returned for a new episode on BBC One on Saturday (5 November). It sees three contestants, selected by chance, compete for a chance to win a hefty cash prize with help from celebrity guests.Throughout the episode, two contestants named Zeki and Cassie, answered several questions correctly, putting £82,000 into the pot. The third contestant, Helen, was never selected, so wa sunable to contribute to the cash prize.However, after...
Graceland’s Secret Closet Near the Jungle Room Holds Surprising Items That Tell Elvis Presley’s Personal Story
A secret closet near the Jungle Room of Elvis Presley's Graceland home hold some some surprising items.
Shelley Long Makes Rare Appearance In Public During ‘Cheers’ 40th Anniversary
It is hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Cheers premiered on our television screens and we got to know beloved characters Norm, Diane, and Sam. Shelley Long played Diane Chambers, a waitress at the Boston bar for five seasons. She has continued to work over the...
Jeopardy! responds to fans who fear Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio & Mattea Roach’s episode will be ‘impossible’ to watch
JEOPARDY! has responded to worries over their once-in-a-lifetime special match between Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach. Fans were fuming that the one-off episode they'd been waiting for was going to be "impossible" to watch. Starting last Monday, the Tournament of Champions kicked off and is now airing instead...
Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue
A "Jeopardy!" clue was slammed by fans as “tasteless." Sunday's clue referenced Brian Laundrie, the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Tournament Reveals How One Competitor Changed Their Entire Life With 3rd Place Winnings
At last, the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament has drawn to a close, and the two winners are advancing to the Tournament of Champions. One of those winners has made big waves with their inspiring story. Here’s how Rowan Ward put their original Jeopardy! winnings to good use. Rowan Ward...
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
‘Cheers’: Norm ‘Made the Writers’ Life Miserable’ Co-Creator Says
'Cheers' director James Burrows explains how a simple delivery by George Wendt in the pilot changed the course of Norm's character for 11 seasons.
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
NME
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Shoots Your Eye Out With Nostalgia
Christmas, perhaps more than any other holiday, is a time that has the word “nostalgia” practically baked into its framework. We find comfort in the rituals passed down to us from family and friends when we were young, and then take joy in creating new ones when we’re older. For some of us, even a slight chill in the air is enough to conjure those memories. It’s why some people are so keen on celebrating Christmas the minute November 1 rolls around. Who can resist a free, two-month pass to bask in the warm glow of the past?
'Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison reveals the weirdest thing he likes to collect: ‘Don’t ask me why’
“Pawn Stars,” which follows Rick Harrison's family and their successful pawn business in Las Vegas, premiered in 2009.They're now kicking off a spinoff titled, "Pawn Stars Do America."
"Jeopardy!" faces backlash for "distasteful" clue about Gabby Petito murder
A "Jeopardy!" clue referencing the murder of Gabby Petito and suicide of her then-fiancé and suspected killer, Brian Laundrie, has caused backlash on social media, with the Laundrie family now demanding an apology from the game show. The controversial clue, which aired during Sunday night's episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!"...
msn.com
‘Total disrespect’: Jeopardy! under fire for ‘tasteless’ clue referencing Brian Laundrie
Fans are calling out Jeopardy! for a “tasteless” question referencing Gabby Petito’s murder. On Monday’s (14 November) episode of Jeopardy!, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster were put on the Alex Trebek stage. A clue for an opening category featuring the letter...
Comments / 0