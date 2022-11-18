Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya should thank referee for ‘saving your life’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira wasn’t happy with the things Israel Adesanya has said about the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard in their UFC 281 title fight, which went down this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Poatan” took on Instagram on Friday to respond to comments made by...
Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Freire at Bellator 288: Best photos
Check out these photos from Usman Nurmagomedov’s title-winning victory over Patricky Freire at Bellator 288 which took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)
Fedor Emelianenko to fight for title in retirement bout
Fedor Emelianenko, one of the most iconic mixed martial artists of all time, will make the final walk of his career in 2023.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold
Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC Fight Night 215 video: Natalia Silva rocks Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick finish
LAS VEGAS – Natalia Silva started off UFC Fight Night 215 with a bang thanks to a highlight-reel TKO of Tereza Bleda. Silva (14-5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) continued the strong start to her octagon tenure when she put Bleda (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) away in the third round of their women’s flyweight bout with a perfectly placed spinning back kick to the throat area, which marked just the fifth finish of its kind in UFC history.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira’s sister Aline loses MMA debut at LFA 147
As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to MMA hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in the UFC, she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she would end up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
MMA Fighting
UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch
The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33
Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
Fedor Emelianenko Set To Face Ryan Bader In Retirement Bout At Bellator 290 In February
MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will fight one final time, as he's set to take on Bellator heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, in a rematch at Bellator 290 on February 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California which also will air on CBS. CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse was the first to...
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!
A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
How TV Networks Keep the Sport of Boxing Static
Synergy among networks and promoters can create positive developments—look no further than the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia agreement—but it’s rarer than ever.
MMAmania.com
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
Derrick Lewis next fight: ‘The Black Beast’s’ next scrap could come soon
The Derrick Lewis next fight news is now unclear, after the beloved “Black Beast” and his fight at UFC Vegas
