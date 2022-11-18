ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Sports

Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold

Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 215 video: Natalia Silva rocks Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick finish

LAS VEGAS – Natalia Silva started off UFC Fight Night 215 with a bang thanks to a highlight-reel TKO of Tereza Bleda. Silva (14-5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) continued the strong start to her octagon tenure when she put Bleda (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) away in the third round of their women’s flyweight bout with a perfectly placed spinning back kick to the throat area, which marked just the fifth finish of its kind in UFC history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Alex Pereira’s sister Aline loses MMA debut at LFA 147

As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to MMA hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in the UFC, she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she would end up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch

The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33

Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
OMAHA, NE
Fightful

Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!

A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
MMAmania.com

Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4

Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA

