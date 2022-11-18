Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Packers-Eagles Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Green Bay Packers (4-7) head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (9-1) for an NFC battle in Week 12. The Eagles remain the best team in the NFL by record, with their only loss coming to the division-rival Commanders in Week 10. The Packers continue to struggle, and...
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Lakers-Suns NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The Lakers-Suns rivalry picks back up Tuesday night in the desert. In the recent history between these two teams, Phoenix has dominated Los Angeles. All four meetings in the 2021-22 season went to the Suns and the closest scoring margin across those games was 10 points. The season prior, Phoenix sent L.A. home in six games in the first round of the playoffs.
The Kings Are the Most Fun Team in the NBA
Earlier this year, longtime Kings season-ticket holder J.J. Jose had a question for his brother, whom he attends games with. “After Tyrese [Haliburton] got traded, I asked him: ‘Look, man, should we keep hanging on?’” he said, referring to their season-ticket package, which they’ve shared dating back to 2013.
Harbaugh Explains ‘Third Base’ Comment About Ryan Day in ’21
“The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan is always among the most heated in college football, and that was certainly the case around last season’s monumental game. After Ryan Day reportedly threatened to “hang 100” on Harbaugh and Michigan during a heated 2020 Big Ten coaches conference call—before that year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19—the Wolverines scored a decisive 42–27 victory in 2021, the team’s first over Ohio State in seven tries under Harbaugh.
