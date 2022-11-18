Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
World Cup roundup: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina, 2-1
Saudi Arabia served up a stunning upset over Argentina 2-1 in the first match of Group C Play at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a penalty kick to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. But it was all Saudi Arabia from there, snapping Argentina's 36-match unbeaten streak over all competitions.
Garth Lagerwey named Atlanta United president and CEO
Atlanta United FC announced Tuesday that Garth Lagerwey has been named president and chief executive officer of the Major League Soccer club. Lagerwey, most recently general manager and president of soccer of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, has signed a multi-year contract and will assume leadership of Atlanta United, Atlanta United 2 and the Atlanta United Academy effective Tuesday.
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
