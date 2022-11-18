ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

FOX 2

Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights

ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Meyer moves over to take reins for Lady Jays

The years of Light may have come to an end, but that does not mean that the Washington basketball Lady Jays will be left in the dark. New Head Coach Adam Meyer, formerly the assistant coach of the boys basketball team, will take over the head job of the girls hoops program this winter, replacing retired Hall of Fame Head Coach Doug Light.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union wrestling looks for new standouts

Will the Union Wildcats and Lady ’Cats be represented at the MSHSAA Championships in February?. Justin Cranmer’s team graduated its lone state qualifier from last season, Gabe Hoekel.
FOX2now.com

Signature Orthopedics Group are the team doctors for St. Louis Ambush Soccer!

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Ambush soccer team kicks off its season on Friday, November 25th, in fine health. That’s because Signature Orthopedics has partnered with the team to keep everyone heading in the right health direction. Dr. Kevin Quigley, a former Ambush player, and Dr. Patrick Reardon serve as the sports medicine physicians for the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s soccer defeats St. Louis, advances in NCAA Tournament

KEY MOMENTS (from IU Athletics) 11’ – Indiana had its best chance of the first half from an early corner as the ball came inside the six-yard box to redshirt senior Daniel Munie. Munie tried a shot across his body, but SLU senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern got right in front of it and deflected it out to freshman midfielder Jack Wagoner, who put an attempt wide.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Washington Missourian

Basketball Indians return three starters

Looking to a trio of returning starters for leadership, Cody Bradfisch’s Pacific boys basketball Indians are looking forward to the 2022-23 season after going 8-19 overall, 3-4 in the Four Rivers Conference, in 2021-22. Seniors Jack Meyer, Matt Reincke and Quin Blackburn will be counted upon to provide the...
PACIFIC, MO
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Falls To Saint Louis, 76-73, In Hall Of Fame Tip-off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team fell to Saint Louis, 76-73, on Sunday, Nov. 20 In the Hall of Fame Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
slubillikens.com

MSOC Preview: Billikens, Hoosiers Meet Sunday in NCAA Second Round

Match No. 20 Saint Louis (12-4-3) vs. Indiana (10-4-6) Date // Time Sunday, Nov. 20 // 11 a.m. (CT) Location Bloomington, Ind. Saint Louis travels to Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday to take on the No. 13 national seed Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship. Game time is set for 11 a.m. (CT). The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Blake reflects on path from small town to big leagues

This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How in the world, both you and Dusty Blake might still be wondering, does a person go from Candor, N.C. (population: 840 in 2020) to a job as head pitching coach of the tradition-rich St. Louis Cardinals?
CANDOR, NC
5 On Your Side

Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle

ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Area first responders square off in Guns ’N Hoses

An Arnold Police officer and Rock Community Fire Protection District firefighter will battle for Jefferson County supremacy in this year’s annual Budweiser Guns ’N Hoses boxing exhibition. Officer Joe Siebert and Firefighter Bo Caldwell are scheduled to fight in the final bout of the opening card. The event...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN

Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Scouting for Food collects at Borgia

Hundreds of boy scouts collected nonperishable food items from area homes Saturday as part of the 38th annual Scouting for Food drive. In Washington, the blue bags full of food were taken to Borgia Grade School, where scouts and volunteers used a "bucket brigade" to deliver the bags from vehicles to inside the cafeteria, where the bags were unloaded, packed into boxes and taken to the back of the school, where the boxes were delivered to area food pantries.
WASHINGTON, MO

