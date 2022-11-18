Read full article on original website
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' leads Spirit Award noms
The multiverse-hopping adventure film “ Everything Everywhere All At Once ” has a leading eight nominations for the Film Independent Spirit Awards with nods for best feature, best director, best lead actor for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and breakthrough for Stephanie Hsu.
Kenzo, first Ugandan nominated for Grammy, had humble start
KAMPALA, UGANDA — Eddy Kenzo doesn’t know precisely when he was born, a quirk of personal history that goes to the heart of how the Ugandan singer sees himself: a humble man who's sometimes anxious about what happens next. And yet Kenzo, who became the first Uganda-based singer...
'I don't dance': Daniel Craig nonetheless has moves in ad
While promoting his latest movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Daniel Craig said dancing doesn’t come naturally to him — but he couldn't resist a pitch from “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi. The pair collaborated on a recent Belvedere vodka ad,...
Review: Wrenching and riveting, 'The Son' leaves you shaken
If you don't have children, you will likely walk out of “The Son” shaken and deeply moved. If you do have kids, you may have to be eventually pulled to your feet after collapsing into a fetal ball for several hours. Writer-director Florian Zeller's second installment in his...
Geoff Wonfor, director of Beatles 'Anthology,' dead at 73
NEW YORK — Geoff Wonfor, a Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed the Beatles' acclaimed “Anthology” documentary series and worked on the 1980s music program “The Tube” as well as several projects with Paul McCartney, has died at age 73. His death was confirmed Tuesday by...
