Tonight will be a special night as we go down memory lane. The Former Big Three in Washington will be in town as the Wizards are hosting the Heat. Gilbert Arenas aka Agent 0 and Hibachi will be back to celebrate all of the big shots he made in Washington. Caron Butler aka Tough Juice who is on the Miami Heat staff will also be remembered after all of the blood, sweat, and tears he has left on the court. Last but definitely not least, Antawn Jamison aka The Cockroach will also be showed love after all the clutch three’s he’s made along with every crucial rebound he got as well.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO