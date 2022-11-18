Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 home loss against the Orlando Magic
The first quarter and three-point shooting cost the Bulls in their 108-107 loss against the Magic.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to establish consistency, host the Hornets Sunday
The Wizards are off to a solid start at 9-7 but are seeking to establish consistency and identity as the season wears on. Tonight will be a good opportunity to build on that as they host a struggling Hornets team. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
theScore
Heat's Butler misses loss to Wizards, out next 2 games with knee soreness
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Friday's 107-106 loss to the Washington Wizards and is expected to miss the next two games with knee soreness, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat played just seven players against the Wizards, with guard Gabe Vincent listed as...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls
Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
Heat, Cavaliers bring weary legs into matchup
Fresh off snapping a five-game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the
“Throwback Night” will recognize three former Wizards All-Stars
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Wizards will be honoring team legends Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison at the Wizards home game against the Miami Heat on Friday. “As part of “Throwback Night” festivities, the team will recognize Arenas, Butler and Jamison in a halftime celebration for their contributions to the franchise. […]
NBA
Recap: Beal, Kuzma combine for 54 points, Wizards beat Hornets 106-102
The Wizards keep finding ways to win. They entered tonight winners of five of their last six games, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (28 points) and Bradley Beal (26 points), they outlasted the Hornets in a grind-it-out contest by a final score of 106-102. Washington was undermanned...
Yardbarker
Winning six of last seven, Wizards add to Hornets' woes
Kyle Kuzma's 28 points and Bradley Beal's 26 points carried the Washington Wizards to a 106-102 victory against the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Kuzma, who also had 10 rebounds, shot 10 for 18 from the field, making four 3-pointers. His offense early in the fourth quarter set the tone for the rest of the game as the Wizards won for the sixth time in their last seven games.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA
Pool Report on the Review at the End of the First Half of the Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim MacMahon, (ESPN) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Nuggets at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: On the 3-pointer at the end of the [first] half, what makes that play reviewable?. WRIGHT: There are two parts to this play. The first part is...
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
Big 3 back in D.C.: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison reunite
The energy in the building was palpable. The Big 3: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison were together once again at Capital One Arena to be honored in front of the Wizards community. The trio played together for a handful of years in the early 2000s, earning playoff berths...
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Wizards Big Three Hoping To Cool Down The Heat
Tonight will be a special night as we go down memory lane. The Former Big Three in Washington will be in town as the Wizards are hosting the Heat. Gilbert Arenas aka Agent 0 and Hibachi will be back to celebrate all of the big shots he made in Washington. Caron Butler aka Tough Juice who is on the Miami Heat staff will also be remembered after all of the blood, sweat, and tears he has left on the court. Last but definitely not least, Antawn Jamison aka The Cockroach will also be showed love after all the clutch three’s he’s made along with every crucial rebound he got as well.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
Yardbarker
Cavs use balanced attack to oust Heat
Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman came off the bench to add 20 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers rolled past the Miami Heat 113-87 on Sunday. The Cavaliers took control with dominant middle quarters, outscoring the Heat 31-15 in the second and 36-22 in the third. The Cleveland lead swelled to as many as 32 points in the early fourth quarter.
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
NBA
Wizards unveil limited-edition "Big 3" bobblehead set
WASHINGTON, D.C. - As part the Wizards’ 25th anniversary celebration of the team rebranding to the Wizards name, the organization has unveiled a “Big 3” limited edition bobblehead set of Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND), Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC) and Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL).
NBA
Cavs Win Big Over the Heat on Sunday Night
WRAP-UP After flirting with disaster on Friday – losing a big lead before pulling away in double-overtime – the Cavaliers left nothing to chance two nights later, jumping on Miami early and never letting up. Miami dressed seven men in its own overtime loss on Friday night, and...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Friday Nov. 18
We have a massive 11-game slate on Friday night. And though that provides an ample player pool to work with, the injury report is also extensive and loaded with big names. Consequently, it’ll be one of those days where it’s particularly important to keep an eye on news leading to tip-off.
