kjluradio.com
Early morning fire at Columbia apartment contained to one room
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
Firefighters respond Friday morning to apartment fire near central Columbia
CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
KOMU
Columbia plow crews to conduct annual dry snow run Tuesday
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia is planning to conduct its annual dry snow run training exercise Tuesday, Nov. 22. Public Works crews will use the dry snow exercise as an opportunity to review safety procedures and practice their snow routes in order to better prepare for this season's winter weather.
kjluradio.com
Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville
KOMU
Community members react as Route 15 remains closed after train derailment in Paris
PARIS - Missouri Route 15 in Paris remained closed Friday after a train derailed Thursday morning. There were three minor injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report. MSHP said around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the...
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Endangered person advisory issued for missing girl in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks, following a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 N. Highway 65 Malta Bend. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, that incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Brooks was reported...
KOMU
Part of East High Street to close Monday for repairs
JEFFERSON CITY - Part of East High Street from the slip ramps on Missouri Boulevard to Bolivar Street will close Monday starting at 8 a.m. A contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will make repairs to the deck of the High Street viaduct project. The street is scheduled to reopen...
CPD chief talks with Democratic club about video surveillance system
Watch the presentation in the video above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's Democratic Party club heard a presentation Friday from Columbia's top cop about a software platform that enables police to access public or business video footage. The decision for the Columbia Police Department to use the Fusus software is going in front of the The post CPD chief talks with Democratic club about video surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community
FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
KOMU
Man charged after reportedly stealing ATM from Cooper County gas station
KOMU
Chief Jones makes last push for surveillance footage software ahead of council vote
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council will decide if the Columbia Police Department will authorize an agreement with FUSUS, a surveillance footage software. If passed, CPD will not add any new surveillance cameras; the cameras that already exist will be used, CPD Chief Geoff Jones said Friday at the Muleskinners meeting.
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
KOMU
First of three suspects in 2020 Mexico deadly home invasion receives 30-year sentence
RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Kirksville man was sentenced for the second-degree murder of a Mexico, Missouri, man after a hearing Friday morning. Randolph County Judge Scott Hayes sentenced Sadiq Moore to 30 years in prison, which he will begin serving immediately, according to Audrain County prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger. Moore...
