In 2021, America's iconic TV family The Waltons returned with a brand new made-for-TV film, The Waltons: Homecoming. This year they're doing it again in a brand new holiday special, A Walton's Thanksgiving, which airs Sunday night on The CW. Ahead of the movie's premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to talk about the "pretty big" movie — as well Turkey Day traditions — with actors Teddy Sears and Logan Shroyer, who play Walton's patriarch John Sr. and his son John Boy, respectively.
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Rest assured, Conners fans: The Powers That Be have not forgotten about their promise to bring an original Roseanne character back to Lanford. It’s just taking a bit longer than we expected. In September, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told TVLine that a character last seen early in the original run of Roseanne (1988-97) was poised to make their first appearance during Season 5 of the ABC offshoot. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford said at the time. “I think people are going to be very surprised and go, ‘Oh s–t!'”...
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
When the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory began airing in 2007, it changed the lives and careers of some of the stars, one of which was Kaley Cuoco. For Kaley, playing Penny earned her international recognition. She maintained the role for 12 years before the series finally ended on May 19, 2019. Fortunately for the actress, her career was not the only aspect of her life that witnessed a drastic change.
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role. Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom...
Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
Actress Torrey DeVitto was a member of the "Chicago Med" cast since the first episode. After six seasons, she left the show in 2021. She played pediatrician Dr. Natalie Manning, a widow and a violinist who became quite emotionally attached to her young patients. She has gone through many a chaotic and traumatic circumstance during her tenure on the show and subsequent crossover episodes of "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire" in the "One Chicago" franchise, even saying that she feels scarily similar to Dr. Manning in real life.
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Yellowstone has the absolute best music soundtrack on TV, and it’s not particularly close. Of course, creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit show consistently bring some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to discover for the first time. And Miss Lainey Wilson, who’s a new cast member this year playing a musician named Abby, debuted a brand new song on the show last night […] The post Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song, “Smell Like Smoke,” On ‘Yellowstone’ Last Night During Bar Performance first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
According to John Slattery, it was hard not to be starstruck by Don Draper himself. The “Mad Men” actor revealed that guest stars on the Emmy-winning AMC series would forgot their lines on set while acting opposite Hamm. “When Hamm walked into a room in that get-up, people would just go catatonic,” Slattery told The Independent. “Guest stars would sometimes walk up to him and their lines would go right out of their heads. They just wouldn’t know what to do. It happened on more than one occasion.” He added, “Christina Hendricks would walk into the room and people would shit themselves —...
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
1. Introduce Elf as this year’s reading buddy. Gather up your holiday reads, and maybe grab a couple of new ones. Elf likes reading too!. 2. Use Marshmallows to make the big announcement. Have Elf sitting by marshmallows that spell out, “I’m back.”. 3. Let Elf host...
