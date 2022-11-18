According to John Slattery, it was hard not to be starstruck by Don Draper himself. The “Mad Men” actor revealed that guest stars on the Emmy-winning AMC series would forgot their lines on set while acting opposite Hamm. “When Hamm walked into a room in that get-up, people would just go catatonic,” Slattery told The Independent. “Guest stars would sometimes walk up to him and their lines would go right out of their heads. They just wouldn’t know what to do. It happened on more than one occasion.” He added, “Christina Hendricks would walk into the room and people would shit themselves —...

