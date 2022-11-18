Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
AZFamily
Toy Insider’s hottest toys for the whole family this holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — James Zahn from Toy Insider is back on Good Morning Arizona to tell us what the most popular toys for the whole family this holiday season. These choices range from $19.99 to $119.99. Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster ($44.99) The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitrz Blaster...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Order Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving by Nov. 21
Still need fresh pies for your Thanksgiving feast this week? Now is the time to pre-order your Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving in Queen Creek, as they're busing baking them fresh for pick up this Wednesday, but orders must be completed by Monday, Nov. 21. Carrie Schnepf said they "are...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Gorgeous Finn has great disposition, is a fairly mellow cat
Finn is a gorgeous, domestic, short-haired, flame-point cat, about 8 years old. According to Friends for Life volunteers, Finn has a great disposition and is a fairly mellow cat that has somewhat of a "grumbly" meow! He would probably do best in a home with older children and no other cats. Finn's adoption fee is $175. At Friends for Life Animal Rescue, animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed. Cats are also tested for FELV/FIV.
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Phoenix New Times
Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America
Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106
Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
Phoenix New Times
New Uptown Coffee Shop Otro Cafecito is a Love Letter to Mexican Cuisine and Culture
Uptown Phoenix brunch favorite Otro Cafe is about to get even better, thanks to a new addition featuring more and different kinds of foods and drinks inspired by chef and owner Doug Robson’s Mexico City upbringing. To create space for Otro Cafecito, Robson opened up a wall from Otro...
AZFamily
‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
ABC 15 News
Keith VanZuiden with Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits has tips for your Thanksgiving meal
Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, a time for good food and entertaining with family and friends. For 18 1/2 years, Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits, an East Valley local old fashioned meat market has offered customers high quality meats and side dishes for hosting that special holiday party or feeding the family. This meat market who just won BEST Butcher Shop in the East Valley 2022, also offers fresh seafood. Famous for offering over 150 different types of fresh and smoked sausages, a perfect appetizer or gift. If you are a hunter, bring your game in for processing and pick from Von Hanson's Meats signature sausage recipes for your game meat. Von Hanson's also offers holiday meat selections such as a fresh all-natural turkey raised in northern Minnesota, prime rib bone-in and boneless, crown pork roast, smoked and spiral glazed hams, and lamb. Hailing from Minnesota, this meat market offers nostalgic food from the Midwest such as lefsa, Swedish potato sausage, lutefisk, and cheese curds. Check out their scrumptious jerky and pick up some smoked dog bones. You will also find a wide selection of specialty woods, chips, spices, and BBQ Sauces. We also have craft beers and wine. Gift certificates available at the store or online at www.vonhansonsmeats.net.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining
6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine
On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
AZFamily
Nursery removes mulch dumped in Phoenix woman's driveway for free
Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to pay for her tree trimming so the company dumped more than a ton of mulch on her driveway. Holiday stocking stuffer ideas for under $20. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
KTAR.com
Foreigner announces Farewell tour date at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix
PHEONIX — British-American rock band Foreigner announced Monday plans to perform in the Valley as part of their Farewell tour. Fans will get the chance to see the creators of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” at Ak-Chin Pavillion on August 20, with special guest Loverboy, event organizers said in a press release.
AZFamily
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
AZFamily
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
