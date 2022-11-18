Read full article on original website
5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters
Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Grizzly Bear Launches Attack On Herd Of Elk At Yellowstone National Park
This looks like a grizzly bear’s happy place. Elk as far as the eye can see. Elk are a gregarious animal, meaning they love to herd up during certain times of the year. And during winter months especially, many of them end up in large herds. One of the...
Epic Battles: Grizzly Bear vs. the Largest Nile Crocodile
Grizzly bears are apex predators that routinely take down large land mammals without fear. Although they dominate their environment, it’s fun to wonder what would happen if they were suddenly transported to face off against something large and alien to them, like a crocodile. Specifically, which animal would win a battle between a grizzly bear vs the largest Nile crocodile?
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Wolf Pack's Quarry, Then They Gang Up to Face Him
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Wolf Pack's Quarry, Then They Gang Up to Face Him Bears Video ...
Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl
In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin
If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
Man Whacks Mountain Lion With A Machete After It Attacks His Dog
A mountain lion makes a bee line straight for your dog, what you doing?. Normally, I never really include a warning in a nature video since, well… nature is pretty brutal. A bear ripping a deer’s head off in a suburban Colorado backyard? Yeah, it’s a tough scene, but that’s the food chain. No sense in sugar coating it…
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up
Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
Bison Gores Elk Trying To Hide In Herd, Lone Wolf Feasts On The Carcass
Man, does National Geographic capture some cool footage or what?. When you see a video of an elk being taken out, it’s safe to assume it was a grizzly bear or pack of wolves that got to it, but in a crazy video we see you can’t trust any species in the wild.
Crocodile Snaps Pig In Half With A Quick Flick Of The Head
Crocodiles are some of the fiercest predators on planet Earth, wielding a powerful tail, strong swimming abilities, phenomenal stealth under water, and the most forceful bite known to man. Long story short… you don’t want to run into one. And if this video isn’t the proof, I don’t...
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park
Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Bull Elk Takes Antler Through The Head & Out Near The Eye… & He Appears To Be Surviving Just Fine
Time and time again, these videos pop up that are truly unbelievable until you actually see it. Even then a fella has to wonder if it’s just a good photoshop job on some of them. It’s just hard to believe that there are truly that many tough as nails...
Washington Black Bear (With Awful Taste) Passes Out After Shotgunning 36 Beers
Hey, bears like to have a good time too. A long day of chasing down deer, elk, and other sources of food, there’s nothing like an ice cold beer (or 36) to help you wind down. So, who can blame a bear for absolutely obliterating 36 beers and getting...
Bald Eagle Handed Rude Awakening Trying To Eat A Tiny Crab, Gets A Big Claw To The Face
We all know Bald Eagles as the kings of the skies here in North America. They’re relentless hunters, yet also graceful, majestic birds that are willing to do whatever they can to provide for both themselves and their eaglets. We’ve seen a number of wild videos featuring Bald Eagles,...
Man In A Grizzly Bear Hide Pulls Off A Roadside Prank For The Ages
What a prank… I mean, how this guy even came up with the idea is beyond me. I do have a theory though. He probably saw all the videos online of people getting dangerously close to very dangerous and wild animals and thought he would have some fun with that.
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
Incredibly Rare Wandering Cougar Caught on Video
"The cameras that we set-up to get footage of wolves do pick up footage of relatively cryptic wildlife in our area from time to time," researcher Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
