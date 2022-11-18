ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon on earnings

Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's expectations. Dillon also discusses the health of the U.S. consumer amid high inflation and Adidas' decision to drop its partnership with Ye following his antisemitic remarks. "Our customer proved to be very resilient," Dillon tells CNBC regarding the quarter.
Fox Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook talks 'very deliberate' hiring strategy

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the iPhone maker's hiring as being "very deliberate" as it navigates current and future economic conditions. In a "CBS Mornings" interview clip posted on social media Monday, Cook said Apple is "being very deliberate on our hiring" as a "consequence of being in this period." That, according to the CEO, means it is "continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
AOL Corp

How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover

The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Deadline

Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...

