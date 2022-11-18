Read full article on original website
CNBC
Disney reappoints Bob Iger as CEO effective immediately
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger will return to lead the company "effective immediately," replacing current CEO Bob Chapek, the company announced on Sunday. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon on earnings
Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's expectations. Dillon also discusses the health of the U.S. consumer amid high inflation and Adidas' decision to drop its partnership with Ye following his antisemitic remarks. "Our customer proved to be very resilient," Dillon tells CNBC regarding the quarter.
CNBC
Foot Locker customers are showing extreme resilience, says CEO Mary Dillon
Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's expectations. Dillon also discusses the health of the U.S. consumer amid high inflation and more.
Apple CEO Tim Cook talks 'very deliberate' hiring strategy
Apple CEO Tim Cook described the iPhone maker's hiring as being "very deliberate" as it navigates current and future economic conditions. In a "CBS Mornings" interview clip posted on social media Monday, Cook said Apple is "being very deliberate on our hiring" as a "consequence of being in this period." That, according to the CEO, means it is "continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Meet the members of Elon Musk's inner circle said to be helping him fix Twitter
Hours after Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter he began firing its top executives. Within two weeks, Twitter had lost almost all of its senior leadership and about half its workforce. But behind the scenes, Musk has reportedly been cobbling together a small team to replace...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Elon Musk bluntly rejects former T-Mobile CEO's offer to replace him and run Twitter instead
Former T-Mobile boss John Legere suggested running Twitter for Elon Musk. Musk replied to Legere, saying "no" and that a technologist was needed to run Twitter. Twitter's owner recently snubbed other business figures' advice, including a suggestion from Mark Cuban. Elon Musk has turned down an offer from the former...
One of the Twitter execs Elon Musk just fired had a key role in getting Trump banned from the platform in January 2021
Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, headed up a team at Twitter that decided whether or not to ban Trump after the Capitol riot in 2021.
AOL Corp
How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover
The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Former Twitter executive tells people not to work at or advertise on site after Elon Musk takeover
Nobody should work at or advertise on Twitter after Elon Musk’s purchase of the company, according to a former executive. The “toxic takeover” means that people and brands should stay away from the site, according to Katie Jacobs Stanton, its former vice president for global media. Ms...
Elon Musk reportedly calls all coders to Twitter HQ after 1,200 employees resign
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk has reportedly sent a company email to the Twitter engineering team asking anyone who writes software to report to Twitter HQ in San Francisco Friday by 2 p.m. The email was reported by Platformer editor Zoë Schiffer and corroborated by a report in Fortune. The Fortune report also cites […]
Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform
New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
