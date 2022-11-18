Read full article on original website
thehappypuppysite.com
How Fast Can a Chihuahua Run?
How fast can a Chihuahua run? Despite their small size, Chihuahuas are energetic and active dogs. The first time I saw one racing across the dog park I started to wonder what sort of speeds those tiny legs could reach! I found out that, on average, a Chihuahua can run up to 15 miles per hour. Though, some can be even faster! The fastest recorded speed for a Chihuahua is 22 miles per hour. A well-trained Chihuahua can run even faster than this, with speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at everything you need to know about the speed of Chihuahuas. Including average speed, the fastest recorded speed, and how to train your own Chihuahua to be a speedy pup.
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
Upworthy
Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'
After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines...
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA
The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
pethelpful.com
'Unfriendly' Horse's Unbreakable Bond With 3-Year-Old Is Just Beautiful
We always feel bad when animals get labels that say they're aggressive or unfriendly because, in a way, people start to look down on them. That just completely breaks our hearts. We don't like to use those words because who knows, maybe they just need a little extra love. That's...
Upworthy
Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp
Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed the cutest member of their community on board 2 days back when their chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via emergency C-section after natural labor stopped progressing. The animal care team decided to intervene surgically after noticing that the labor progressions at present could hurt both mother and child. Kucheza, the baby chimp, was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing a Friend at Petco Is a Love Story for the Ages
Dogs are truly something special. They want to befriend pretty much every single person they meet. And more often than not, they want to be friends with other dogs. So what about other animals?. One Golden Retriever is showing us that a dog's love reaches to every living creature, big...
50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston
Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him
It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
Adorable moment dog meets newborn baby and completely falls in love
Adorable footage captures the moment a dog meets her newborn human sibling - and completely falls in love with him. Ellie and Neil Harrison, from Virginia, US, were excited for their pup Reyna to meet their baby Harry after bringing him home from the hospital at three days old. Reyna...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Hearing Dad Cough Cracks Us Up
There are species stereotypes for animals of all shapes and sizes, but what comes to mind when you think about cats? Maybe it's their unstoppable curiosity or their affinity for pettiness, or perhaps you consider cats big ol' nap machines. Whatever the generalization may be, we have a feeling @amerdiab3's kitty fits the bill quite perfectly.
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
Comments / 0