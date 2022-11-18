How fast can a Chihuahua run? Despite their small size, Chihuahuas are energetic and active dogs. The first time I saw one racing across the dog park I started to wonder what sort of speeds those tiny legs could reach! I found out that, on average, a Chihuahua can run up to 15 miles per hour. Though, some can be even faster! The fastest recorded speed for a Chihuahua is 22 miles per hour. A well-trained Chihuahua can run even faster than this, with speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at everything you need to know about the speed of Chihuahuas. Including average speed, the fastest recorded speed, and how to train your own Chihuahua to be a speedy pup.

6 DAYS AGO