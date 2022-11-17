Read full article on original website
How Often Should I Water My Monstera?
Proper plant care is key to the overall happiness and lifespan of your houseplants, so you may be asking yourself: how often should I water my monstera? Popular for their large leaves and ease of care, monsteras have a lot to offer the average homeowner. However, how often do these tropical beauties need watering and what signs should you look for if you are worried about your monstera’s watering routine?
How to Grow a Large Monstera Plant: Tips and Tricks
If you are interested in how to grow a large monstera, there are a few tips and tricks for you to try. Iconic and popular for their large foliage and air-purifying abilities, monsteras are one of the most widely distributed houseplants around the world. However, what can you do to help your monstera thrive, including helping it produce large and impressive leaves?
How Small Are Monstera Houseplants?
You may be wondering how small monstera houseplants are, particularly if you plan on growing one in your compact living space. Whether you are searching for houseplants for your new home or simply want to try your hand at growing a monstera specifically, there’s a lot to know about the average size of this popular plant.
High Pressure and Low Pressure: What Does it Mean for Weather?
High Pressure and Low Pressure: What Does it Mean for Weather?. When you read about any weather event, or perhaps even just a mundane daily weather report, you always hear the weather reporter referring to high-pressure and low-pressure areas. What are they and what does it mean for the weather? Keep reading to find out.
What to Plant in December: The Complete Guide
Your region and Hardiness Zone will determine what to plant in December. As frosty conditions increase and snow begins to fall, December is a tricky time to tend to the average garden. However, you can still plant a few things, depending on where you live and what sort of protection you can offer your plants.
Can Dogs Eat Corn Cobs or Not? What Science Says
The image of hot, buttery corn-on-the-cob conjures up images of lazy day barbecues and good times. It’s a delicious treat for sure, but happens to those waste corn cobs? It’s best to be extra careful, because they are a real danger to our dogs. Let’s discover whether dogs can eat corn cobs or not.
Fattest Animals
As a species, humans can be downright obsessive about body fat. Given that, it’s not surprising that we love learning about the fat-to-mass ratios of other members of the animal kingdom. In this compilation of the world’s fattest animals. we list several species renowned for having high body fat percentages. Keep in mind, many animals with impressive mass don’t necessarily have a lot of body fat! For a list of massive animals with low body fat percentages, see the end of this article.
Is Lemon A Fruit Or Vegetable? Here’s Why
The lemon tree is a type of small evergreen tree that is native to Asia. It belongs to the flowering plant family Rutaceae. Worldwide, both non-culinary and culinary uses are made of the ellipsoidal yellow plant component of the tree, known as the lemon. The pulp and rind are also used in cooking and baking, and its juice is useful in cleaning agents. Lemon juice is an essential ingredient in many foods and drinks, such as lemon meringue pie and classic lemonade!
Lemon Balm vs. Lemon Verbena
If you enjoy the wonderful aroma of lemons, you might be interested in plants with leaves that produce this lemony scent. When comparing lemon balm vs. lemon verbena, you’ll find that both of these lovely deciduous, flowering plants produce a potent lemon fragrance. However, you’ll find that the similarities between these two plants generally end with their similar names, aromas, and uses based on their aromatic properties.
