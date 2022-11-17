ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
How to Grow a Large Monstera Plant: Tips and Tricks

If you are interested in how to grow a large monstera, there are a few tips and tricks for you to try. Iconic and popular for their large foliage and air-purifying abilities, monsteras are one of the most widely distributed houseplants around the world. However, what can you do to help your monstera thrive, including helping it produce large and impressive leaves?
6 Monstera Houseplant Benefits

All houseplants benefit us in subtle but necessary ways, so what might all of the monstera houseplant benefits be for you? Notorious for their striking leaves and vining growth habit, monsteras are large and easy to take care of. But how might they benefit your own home if you choose to grow and keep one for yourself?
Discover the Largest Monstera Plant Ever

Monstera plants reach large sizes, but just how large is the largest monstera plant ever recorded? Whether it’s growing outside or kept indoors as a houseplant, monsteras are vining plants capable of reaching record-setting heights and sizes. But just how large is the largest monstera ever?. According to a...
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why

In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
What to Plant in December: The Complete Guide

Your region and Hardiness Zone will determine what to plant in December. As frosty conditions increase and snow begins to fall, December is a tricky time to tend to the average garden. However, you can still plant a few things, depending on where you live and what sort of protection you can offer your plants.
Year-round gardening: Winter sowing in gallon jugs

Winter sowing is a great way to get a head start on summer flowers and even some vegetables. Using gallon-size plastic jugs, you can create just the right conditions for seeds to germinate and start growing. The process works best for seeds that require a chill period and are frost tolerant during the germination process. Think about annuals that often reseed in the garden in subsequent years, or with planting instructions that indicate you can direct sow in fall or early spring.
See This Alligator Try to Eat a Child at The Zoo

The last thing you expect when you go to the zoo is to get eaten by an alligator, but sometimes these creatures might mistake us for food! Taking your children to the zoo is a fun experience for the whole family, but sometimes the glass is the only thing stopping your child from the bite of an alligator.
Lime Tree vs. Lemon Tree

For thousands of years, citrus fruits have had a place of immense cultural significance and culinary importance in human culture. Today, lime trees and lemon trees are popular culinary fruits. However, in ancient history, citrus fruits also had a significant place in religious worship, trade, and cultural practices. They have been associated with wealth, social status, and good luck. Today, citrus flavors are part of favorite candies, a flavor essence for countless desserts, popular flavor additives and enhancers for beverages, and an important part of many culinary traditions.
Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus

Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!

