Atlanta, GA

Nerdy Birds: Jake Matthews streaking, stopping Justin Fields, and getting off of the field on third down

By Matt Haley, John Deighton
atlantafalcons.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record for kick return touchdowns in career during Falcons vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson’s name is officially in the NFL record books. The former Tennessee star took a kickoff return 103 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, marking the ninth kickoff he has housed in his professional career. With that, he passed former return specialist Josh Cribbs and his eight touchdown returns to sit atop the all-time career return touchdowns list.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming

Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Former Falcons 8th-overall pick Vic Beasley drafted with top pick in XFL

There has been an influx of new football leagues over the past few years, the AAF (didn’t last a full season), the XFL (didn’t last a full season), the USFL, and now the XFL, once again, now owned by new people including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In their inaugural draft, Vic Beasley, the former Falcons pass rusher, was taken with the top pick by the Vipers.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta Falcons fight way past Chicago Bears

Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the host Atlanta Falcons to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Patterson pieced together several key...
CHICAGO, IL

