Butterflies are insects known for their large beautifully patterned and colorful wings. They are also well-known for their four-stage life cycle. Butterflies lay eggs that hatch into larva, or what are commonly referred to as caterpillars. Once the caterpillar gets its fill of plant leaves, it enters its pupa stage, spinning itself in to a chrysalis. While in the chrysalis, the caterpillar is going through metamorphosis, emerging from the chrysalis as a butterfly. Butterflies are often symbols of spring and summer. However, it is rare to see a butterfly in the winter. Where do butterflies go in the winter?

