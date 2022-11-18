ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine next week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur next week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Best Times To Hunt Deer, All Season Long

When is the best time to hunt deer? Well, right now if you can. If the season is open and you’ve got a few hours to yourself, get out there, because there’s no telling what you might you’ll see. There’s no Magic 8-Ball or predictive app that can reveal exactly when and where to be waiting for a great buck to appear under your deer stand. So, the short answer to “When is the best time to hunt deer?” is: Whenever you can.
Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear

If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.

