ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FBI Launches Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Mysterious Death

By Sharde Gillam
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lN9Yb_0jFpf0RO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoFrY_0jFpf0RO00

Source: its.quella_ / Instagram

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of 25-year-old popular North Carolina braider, Shanquella Robinson, who mysteriously died while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

The federal agency has reportedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play but Shanquella’s autopsy report determined that she died from a broken neck and suffered severe spinal cord injuries, according to BET.com .

We previously reported that the 25 year old stylist was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate a birthday. The group of seven friends left from Charlotte, North Carolina and one day into the trip – Shanquella mysteriously died.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Salamondra, Shanquella’s mother explained in a report. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories. No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway.”

A now-viral video has circulated across social media of another woman on the trip, Daejhanae Jackson, as she was viciously beating Shanquella while a male voice egged the violence on, which has raised questions among the Robinson family and many social media users into what exactly happened to Shanquella.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Shanquella Robinson.

Don’t miss…

André Leon Talley’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Regina King Speaks On 26-Year-Old Son’s Death: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’

The post FBI Launches Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Mysterious Death appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rolling out

Mystery of North Carolina woman’s death continues; fight footage surfaces

The mystery surrounding the death a 25-year-old North Carolina woman continues. Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News her daughter died within 24 hours of her arrival. Salamondra Robinson told the outlet her friends frantically called her and said Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, had alcohol poisoning and didn’t have a pulse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
92Q

What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico

The 25-year-old died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Mexico. Authorities contradict the autopsy, which found she was murdered after a fight on video. The post What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico appeared first on NewsOne. The post What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico appeared first on 92 Q.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
The Independent

Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire

An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
TULSA, OK
The US Sun

Boy, 3, dies after mystery ‘incident’ at home as cops launch probe

POLICE are investigating after a three-year-old boy died following a "medical incident". Emergency crews were called to Ushaw Moor, near Durham, on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after. Police have now launched a probe into his death but have...
92Q

Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video

Photos on social media purport to identify Shanquella Robinson's friends in Mexico with her when she died following a brutal fight on video. The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video appeared first on NewsOne. The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video appeared first on 92 Q.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Debbie Collier’s son casts doubt on surveillance video captured before her mystery death

The son of Debbie Collier has cast doubt on surveillance video purportedly recorded just hours before her mysterious death. Collier’s partially burned remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia, nearly 60 miles from her home in Clayton. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family residence. Following the discovery of her body, authorities released surveillance video of Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was wearing...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
SAVANNAH, GA
Vice

Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene

MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
The Independent

‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life on TV for killing and beheading friend

A self-styled healer has become the first woman in England to be handed a life sentence on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon.Jemma Mitchell was told she will serve at least 34 years in jail for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June last year.Two weeks after the murder, she drove more than 200 miles to the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.The prosecution claimed 38-year-old Mitchell hatched a plan to murder...
94.3 Lite FM

The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
CHICAGO, IL
Mrs H

Evil Nanny Beats Granddaughter To Death Over A Small Issue

Nigerian police have arrested 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo for beating her three-year-old granddaughter to death and discarding her remains. Earlier this month, a principal in Anambra State, Nigeria, was shocked to see 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo walk into his office with a bizarre plea. She demanded her granddaughter's tuition fees back but failed to explain why or the little girl's whereabouts.
92Q

92Q

538
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy