Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
This Julian Edelman bet for Patriots-Jets game is next-level insane
Julian Edelman has never been afraid of putting his money where his mouth is, but this time, he might be wagering something more valuable than dollar bills in the New England Patriots and New York Jets game. During a recent episode of Inside the NFL, the former Patriots receiver appears...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
Julian Edelman has to get a Jets tattoo if Patriots lose to New York on Sunday
There’s a lot on the line this Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets. Sure, there are huge playoff implications for both sides. But for some, the stakes are higher, like former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. If the Patriots lose Sunday to the Jets, Edelman will have to get a Jets tattoo.
NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?
Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More
Let's check in with the readers to see what's on everyone's minds.
NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Patriots Delay
Jets and Patriots fans had to wait a little longer for their teams to get underway on Sunday. The game between New York and New England was delayed about 10 minutes due to "technical difficulties," according to the official word. "Jets/Patriots kickoff delayed because of "technical issues" ... not sure...
Giants big underdogs for Thanksgiving clash in Dallas
Thanksgiving Day will feature a matchup between two 7-3 NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Tipico Sportsbook isn’t expecting a very competitive game, however, as they have made the home team — Dallas — an early 7.5-point favorite and the line may actually go up from there.
Everyone Made Same Joke About Patriots vs. Jets Game
The Patriots-Jets game was a sight to behold on Sunday afternoon. It was a game that featured virtually no offense as the two teams combined for six points before the Patriots returned a punt for a touchdown with just five seconds left. Both teams combined for 17 punts and in...
CBS News
Start of Patriots-Jets game delayed by power issue at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro
FOXBORO - A power issue delayed the start of the New England Patriots game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Sunday afternoon. CBS Sports coverage of the game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. but kickoff was moved back to 1:07 p.m. and then 1:10 p.m. because of some "technical issues," according to CBS.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
David Andrews Injury: Patriots Center Exits Jets Game In Obvious Pain
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots entered Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a clean bill of health on offense. It was the first time since Week 2 that New England wasn’t missing a key offensive player due to an injury. Well, the Patriots didn’t make...
