ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?

Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Patriots Delay

Jets and Patriots fans had to wait a little longer for their teams to get underway on Sunday. The game between New York and New England was delayed about 10 minutes due to "technical difficulties," according to the official word. "Jets/Patriots kickoff delayed because of "technical issues" ... not sure...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Patriots vs. Jets Game

The Patriots-Jets game was a sight to behold on Sunday afternoon. It was a game that featured virtually no offense as the two teams combined for six points before the Patriots returned a punt for a touchdown with just five seconds left. Both teams combined for 17 punts and in...
NESN

Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots

If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy