otc.edu
Fifteen years of the Middle College
The 2022-23 school year marks the fifteenth year of operation for the Middle College at Ozarks Technical Community College. In 2007, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Norm Ridder approached then-new OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon with an idea to lower the high school dropout rate and help credit-deficient students get back on track. The Middle College at OTC debuted a year later.
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindsey’s, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsay, grandson...
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health eliminates 35 positions; direct client-care positions not impacted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health has confirmed that the company has eliminated 35 positions as part of restructuring the company. According to a statement sent to KY3, the positions were administrative, remote, or part-time positions, and made up less than two percent of Burrell’s workforce. “This comes...
KYTV
Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
ksmu.org
Jesus and the Founding Fathers: Christian nationalism is playing a major role in Ozarks politics
It’s a quiet Thursday evening in late July. A small crowd gathers in north Springfield. They’re watching a video lecture on the roots of American democracy. The eight-week lecture series is called Patriot Academy, and in this lesson, hosts Rick Green and David Barton comb over the Constitution. They promote a socially conservative view of the world. The hosts praise small government, free-market capitalism, and individual freedom. They quote the Founding Fathers to reinforce these ideas.
REPORT: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri RoadSnacks (a website that helps people understand what it’s like to live in different parts of […]
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
KYTV
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
KTTS
Branson Camp Operators Sued Over Abuse Settlement
A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The...
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
Carthage Wins Big over Lebanon and is Back in the State Semis
Carthage went on the road and got the win over Lebanon 35-14 in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals. They advance to the semis where they will face Francis Howell (12-0). The Tigers will host that game next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
KYTV
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week
Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield.
Science Friday
Groundwater Contamination In Springfield, Missouri Kept Secret From Residents
This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Eric Schmid and Steve Vockrodt, was originally published by St. Louis Public Radio and the Midwest Newsroom. Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd...
