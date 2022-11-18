BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO