Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Oasis of Kingsport honors Capt. Herb Ladley

KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors. A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fraser fir lighting ushers in Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON —The Christmas season has officially started in Downtown Elizabethton. As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as of Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport acquires Barking Lot dog park

The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Friday after the city of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” Assistant City Manager Michael Borders said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season

Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee's oldest town.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "School of Rock" Nov. 20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteers: The army behind the Army

KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day

David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past twenty five years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett...
Kingsport Times-News

Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record

KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade

East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Kingsport Times-News

Juvenile arrested for animal cruelty

The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile, of Johnson City, on Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals. At approximately 09:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a press release/ Upon investigation, it was determined that a juvenile in the home had injured one of the family pets.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans

SURGOINSVILLE — Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

"Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving"; SBI Resilience presentation to discuss obesity challenges

“A Journey Through Obesity, Weight Bias and Obesity Treatment: Your Primer to a Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving” is the topic of the final presentation of the fall semester in the East Tennessee Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute Resilience Series. ETSU alumna Dr. Hannah Lawman will be the guest speaker for the...
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan school board to interview three semifinalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Percussion Ensemble wins first place at international convention

On Friday November 11, ETSU’s Percussion Ensemble participated in the annual competition at the Percussive Art Society International Convention, bringing home a first place win for the university. After months of dedicated practice, East Tennessee State University’s Percussion Ensemble recently won first place in the Percussive Art Society International...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan commission votes in favor of biological pronoun protection bill

The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to support a proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would protect teachers if they do not use the “preferred pronouns” of students. “It protects teachers from being required to use the preferred pronouns that is seeming to...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

