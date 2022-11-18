Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 20-26)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
Kingsport Times-News
Oasis of Kingsport honors Capt. Herb Ladley
KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors. A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.
Kingsport Times-News
Fraser fir lighting ushers in Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON —The Christmas season has officially started in Downtown Elizabethton. As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as of Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport acquires Barking Lot dog park
The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Friday after the city of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” Assistant City Manager Michael Borders said.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season
Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee's oldest town.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Chamber honors Paul Montgomery with distinguished Lifetime Member Award
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning. Montgomery is the award’s 38th honoree.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "School of Rock" Nov. 20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Nov. 20-26)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteers: The army behind the Army
KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel BMA approves Christmas bonuses for employees
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Christmas bonuses for town employees. The BMA discussed the resolution related to Christmas bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 17.
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past twenty five years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett...
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill passes resolutions related to property, job positions and financials
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on several resolutions at its November meeting, which related to financials, property, personnel and employee pay. The BMA met on Tuesday to discuss several resolutions.
Kingsport Times-News
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade
East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Kingsport Times-News
Juvenile arrested for animal cruelty
The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile, of Johnson City, on Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals. At approximately 09:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a press release/ Upon investigation, it was determined that a juvenile in the home had injured one of the family pets.
Kingsport Times-News
Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans
SURGOINSVILLE — Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
Kingsport Times-News
"Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving"; SBI Resilience presentation to discuss obesity challenges
“A Journey Through Obesity, Weight Bias and Obesity Treatment: Your Primer to a Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving” is the topic of the final presentation of the fall semester in the East Tennessee Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute Resilience Series. ETSU alumna Dr. Hannah Lawman will be the guest speaker for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board to interview three semifinalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Percussion Ensemble wins first place at international convention
On Friday November 11, ETSU’s Percussion Ensemble participated in the annual competition at the Percussive Art Society International Convention, bringing home a first place win for the university. After months of dedicated practice, East Tennessee State University’s Percussion Ensemble recently won first place in the Percussive Art Society International...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan commission votes in favor of biological pronoun protection bill
The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to support a proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would protect teachers if they do not use the “preferred pronouns” of students. “It protects teachers from being required to use the preferred pronouns that is seeming to...
