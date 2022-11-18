Read full article on original website
Dane Daniels
4d ago
All the royal families in Europe where related on multiple levels. Hitler did not care for the former German Royals and aristocracy. The Weimar Republic was failing and endured several communist attempts to over throw it. After seeing what happened to the Russian Royals and aristocracy at the hands of the communist, their German relation had no intent in suffering the same fate. Hitler needed the German Aristocracy so support him as much as they need Hitler to save them from the Communist. Hence the closely related British Royals got caught up with Nazis on occasion.
Reply
3
Related
When Hitler missed death by thirteen minutes: The story of the man who almost killed Hitler
On 8th November 1939, the annual event commemorating Beer Hall Putsch was organized at Munich Beer Hall. Like every year, Adolf Hitler made his speech paying tribute to the early Nazi struggles of the 1920s. That day, the Führer also mocked his international enemies. While he boasted about Germany’s successful start at World War II, a thirty-six-year-old carpenter stood a few feet away from the Nazi leader with a bomb —patiently waiting for it to go off.
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism
Meghan MarkleAttribution: M Doucette Production; CC-BY-3.0 Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
Camilla Parker Bowles Left ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ by Husband Andrew, Leading to Affair With King Charles III Claims Royal Insider
Camilla Parker Bowles was left 'crushed and unwanted' by her husband Andrew, leading to a long affair with King Charles III claims a royal insider.
The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man
You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
King Charles Has Banned This Dish from All Royal Residences
Guess this won’t be on the menu for this week’s state visit.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
Shocking Video of Kate Middleton Being Cursed at by Paparazzi Resurfaces Online
A video of paparazzi yelling insults at the Princess of Wales has shocked fans after it was shared on social media recently.
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Angered Princess Anne by Doing Selfies in Scarborough? Prince and Princess Wales Break Protocol, Expert Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton may have angered Princess Anne. A royal expert claimed that the Princess Royal disapproved of breaking protocols which the Prince and Princess of Wales did during a visit to Scarborough. Prince William And Kate Middleton' Risk The Wrath' Of Princess Anne?. The Prince and Princess...
King Charles ‘Did a Lot of Damage’ by ‘Shunning’ Prince Harry and Meghan and Now the Duke’s Seeking Revenge, Royal Commentator Claims
According to a royal commentator, King Charles III's choices regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral "did a lot of damage" and now Harry can get revenge.
Smithonian
These 84-Year-Old Nazi Photos Paint a Harrowing Picture of Kristallnacht
On November 9 and 10, 1938, Nazis wreaked havoc on thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes and synagogues throughout Germany and Austria. Mobs attacked Jewish families, looted and vandalized shops and torched buildings. Some 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up and sent to concentration camps. In the end,. Jews were killed...
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Comments / 14