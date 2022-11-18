Read full article on original website
Black bean & steak tacos
2 pounds of sirloin steak, or other types of steak, such as flank, ribeye, round. To cut the sirloin steak for this recipe: slice the steak along the grain into three to four-inch strips, then cut each piece across the grain into half inch strips.
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
Ozarks First.com
Skillet Chicken with Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions Part 1
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3-inch pieces. 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ¾ pound cremini mushrooms, stems removed and thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley or dill leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped. ¼ cup grated...
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles
Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
12tomatoes.com
Peanut Butter Chicken with Noodles
When it comes to getting take out there are a few dishes I never order anymore. This isn’t because they aren’t tasty- on the contrary they’re so good that I had to learn how to make them at home! One of these dishes is chicken in peanut sauce with noodles (AKA peanut butter chicken). It’s got a very comforting flavor to me but when I made it home I realized that it doesn’t make all that much time or effort (which makes me love it all the more). In around a half hour you can make this hearty, flavor-packed noodle recipe, too!
Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite
Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
Sausage Dip is One of the Best Tailgating and Super Bowl Appetizers.
Photo courtesy of Everyday shortcutsEveryday Shortcuts. The Fall Season brings cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice, chilly, and your favorite dip as an appetizer. Sausage dip Is a well-known family favorite dip. Sausage dip can be served with mild.
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Green Beans
This Garlic Green Beans recipe is a flavorful way to prepare the classic green bean and turn it into a tasty sauteed veggie that you and even your kids will look forward to eating. Cooks in under 10 minutes, this easy 5-ingredient healthy side dish is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and...
The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.
I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …
12tomatoes.com
Indian-Style Fried Chicken
Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
Christmas Jello Shots
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Turn your next holiday gathering into a party with holiday-themed jello shots. In this recipe, spiked green and red jello — made with your choice of vodka or rum — are layered into sprinkle-rimmed cups and garnished with sweetened whipped cream for extra-festive treats. They add an air of nostalgia to your soirée and are bound to bring a smile to even the grumpiest Grinch.
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
Food Beast
Doritos Answers Our Flavor Prayers With Release Of New Dips
Doritos is entering the dip game with the release of two new flavors, Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno. As part of their Big 'Dip' Energy campaign, if the dips taste anything like popular Dorito chip flavors, they're sure to satisfy tastebuds. I know the first thing I'd do is double dip.
Say Hello to Your New Favorite Boozy Hot Chocolate: The Dirty Snowman
What happens when you mix a childhood classic hot cocoa beverage with a dash or two of your favorite spirits? Magic! Similar to the inanimate snow character from our childhood that came to life when a silk hat was placed upon his head....The Dirty Snowman also awakens to spread cheer once infused with a little booze. Perfect for après ski cocktail hours, keeping cozy (and a bit tipsy) around the fire pit and winter in general—we're here to show you how to make it.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cajun Shrimp
Cajun Shrimp dishes sound rather fancy, but they are actually really fast and easy to make in 5 minutes!. With a little bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor (as spicy as you want), this simple, yet satisfying recipe requires only 5 ingredients. Easy 5 Minute Cajun Shrimp...
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie
This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
Delish
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
