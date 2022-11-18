ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week.

Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Omezcua and the young woman, who had recently turned 18.

Police said a neighbor had seen a teen girl “trying to use a ladder to climb” back into her home after the young woman had gone to a neighbor’s backyard to get food and water, drinking from the neighbor’s hose, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said the victim then tried to go back to her bedroom, KBLR reported.

The young woman had climbed out a window by tying her clothes together.

When police went into the room, they found it locked but there was no doorknob — only a security lock that could only be opened from either side by a key. The young woman did not have a key. She told the authorities that she gets food or water from her mother once a day, the Review-Journal reported.

Police said they found a box spring, a bed frame and a bucket.

The young woman told police that she felt like a prisoner, the Review-Journal reported.

Police spoke to the young woman’s mother via phone and asked her why her daughter was locked in a room. Police said the woman was “evasive” and didn’t want police in the house until she was there, KVVU reported.

The Department of Child Protective Services had contacted the family several times, but each claim of abuse or neglect was found to be unsubstantiated or it was the case that CPSC didn’t have enough cooperation to pursue an investigation, police said, according to KBLR.

Comments / 40

2sassea4u
2d ago

Back over 30 years ago my daughter kept running away and doing drugs. The rehab facility I needed to put her in didn’t have room and I had to lock her in her room until they could take her. She was 16. A cop told me to do it. I stripped her and took everything out of her room but a mattress. She had in the past try to hurt herself by drinking hairspray which has alcohol in it at the first rehab I found. 😵‍💫 I don’t know why this happened to this girl but I know sometimes you have to protect the child from themselves until they get the help they need. She’s 49 and healthy now living her best life 🥳

Reply(4)
25
Olivia Pearson
1d ago

The story didn't mention anything about bruises or malnutrition. What makes everyone think this girl wasn't a drug addict? She clearly had ample opportunity to escape. Why in the hell would she escape 'prison' and climb back in?

Reply(4)
13
Southernnsky
1d ago

This story makes no sense!! She was held captive for a year and left to eat and drink at a neighbor's house!! What am I missing???

Reply(1)
5
 

